Russian strike kills 23 on humanitarian convoy, Ukrainian official says, as regions are to be annexed

People walk on the destroyed bridge over the Oskil River as people evacuate from the recently retaken eastern bank in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

A Russian strike on a humanitarian convoy in the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and injured another 28, a Ukrainian official has said.

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russian forces targeted the convoy heading to Russian-occupied territory.

He posted images of burned out vehicles and bodies lying in the road.

Mr Starukh said those in the convoy planned to travel into Russian-occupied territory to pick up their relatives and then take them to safety. He said rescuers were at the site of the attack.

Russian officials did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

It comes as Moscow prepares to annex four regions into Russia after an internationally criticised, gunpoint referendum vote as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin announced that Russian president Vladimir Putin would make a speech and oversee “the signing of agreements on the entry of new territories into the Russian Federation” by officials installed by Moscow to run occupied areas of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in eastern and southeastern Ukraine.

The Moscow appointees in the four areas staged “referendums” on joining Russia and claimed that huge majorities backed annexation.

The four regions in Ukraine that Russia says it will annex following referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referendums” in the four Ukrainian regions, and declare that they “have no validity”.

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas.

It would reaffirm the UN commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally-recognised borders. Russia is certain to veto the resolution.

Russia is preparing to annex four territories which make up about 15 per cent of Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier this week that if that happens, the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes.

The draft resolution, obtained late on Thursday by the Associated Press, would order Russia to “desist and refrain from actions aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

It would also demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine. – Associated Press