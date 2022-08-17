Ukraine aims for ‘chaos within Russian forces’ with long-range attacks

A gravestone with the carved image of Russian president Vladimir Putin leans against a highway checkpoint near Druzhkivka, Ukraine. File photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Ukraine said it aims to create “chaos within Russian forces” by striking targets deep into the invader’s occupied territories

Ukraine has hinted it was behind a series of mysterious and devastating strikes in occupied Crimea that destroyed a key railway junction used for supplying Russian troops and a military airbase.

Several explosions on Tuesday appeared to have destroyed a Russian ammunition depot and an electricity substation about 200km (125 miles) from the frontline with Ukrainian forces.

Russia blamed saboteurs for orchestrating the series of explosions.

There could be more attacks in the “next two or three months” similar to the strikes in Crimea, a key adviser to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in an exclusive interview with the Guardian.

Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine is engaged in a counteroffensive aimed at creating “chaos within Russian forces” by striking at the invaders’ supply lines deep into occupied territories.

Elsewhere, a recreation centre was destroyed and three people injured after Russian shelling in Odesa, an official said.

Sergey Bratchuk, a representative of the Odessa military administration, said a fire broke out and nearby buildings were damaged after the attack. In a post on the Telegram messaging app he said the damage was caused by two enemy rockets.

UN secretary general António Guterres will travel to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Turkish president Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, it has been announced.

The leaders will review the UN-backed grain export deal and discuss “the need for a political solution to this conflict” as well as the situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Lviv in western Ukraine.

On Friday, Mr Guterres will visit the Black Sea port of Odesa, where grain exports have resumed. On Saturday, the top UN official will visit the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which is made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials overseeing the Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain and fertiliser.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 20,500 Jewish people are believed to have emigrated from Russia, according to Israeli Jewish agency Sokhnut.

The agency said around 165,000 people of Jewish origin lived in Russia before the Russian invasion, as cited by the BBC.

Moscow’s former chief Rabbi, Pinchas Goldschmidt, resigned from the position on July 6th after holding the role for almost 30 years. Two weeks after the start of the war, Mr Goldschmidt and his family left Russia, first going to Hungary and then to Israel. He then resigned and opposed the war with Ukraine. — Guardian