Australia announces tougher hate speech laws in wake of Bondi terror attack

Mourners pay tribute outside Bondi Pavilion in Sydney to honour victims of the Bondi Beach shooting. Photograph: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Australia will introduce reforms to tackle hate speech as police conduct further searches in the aftermath of the Bondi terrorist attack on a Jewish celebration.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) commissioner Krissy Barrett also confirmed additional searches would be carried out in the coming days after alleged Bondi terror attack gunman Naveed Akram was charged with 59 offences over the attack that killed 15 people and injured dozens more.

Akram and his father, Sajid Akram (50), are suspected of opening fire on crowds of more than 1,000 people as they celebrated Hanukkah in the Archer Park area of Bondi Beach on Sunday evening.

Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene, while two officers were also non-fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Ms Barrett said the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team would execute further search warrants to support the investigation.

“There is a lot of material to be examined, and the AFP continues to work with both domestic and international partners to build a more complete picture of the movements and who the alleged offenders had contact with, both in Australia and offshore,” she said.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese announced his government would work on a series of legislative reforms designed to crack down on those who “spread hate, division and radicalisation” and said there was “no place in Australia for anti-Semitism”.

“We have seen a series of appalling attacks targeting Australia’s Jewish community,” he said.

“That culminated, on Sunday, in one of the worst acts of mass murder that this country has ever seen.”

Among the proposed measures are increased penalties for promoting violence, the creation of a new aggravated hate-speech offence for preachers and leaders who promote violence, and the development of a regime to list organisations whose leaders engage in hate speech that promotes violence or racial hatred.

“It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge, much more,” he said.

Ms Barrett also confirmed the Australian Federal Police would continue to investigate individuals described as “hate preachers”.

[ Bondi attack: Suspects rarely left hotel during stay in Philippines, say hotel staff and policeOpens in new window ]

It comes amid news the state government of New South Wales is also considering introducing tougher gun-control measures in the wake of the attack.

Naveed Akram remains under armed guard in hospital, having awoke from his coma on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with the murders, he is accused of 40 counts of causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder, discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, a public display of a prohibited terrorist organisation symbol and placing an explosive in/near a building with the intent to cause harm.

Mr Albanese said a special 12-month taskforce would be established, and the country’s home affairs minister would be granted new powers to cancel or refuse visas for people who spread hate and division in Australia, or who would do so if permitted to enter the country.

The first funerals of the victims took place on Wednesday, including that of London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

Father-of-five Mr Schlanger (41), grew up in Temple Fortune, north London, and his funeral service took place at Chabad of Bondi, where he was assistant rabbi.

On Thursday, the funeral of the youngest victim, 10-year-old Matilda, was held in Sydney.

“She was so young. She was so innocent. My heart is so heavy for her family. I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families who are mourning and who continue to bury loved ones,” Ms Barrett said.

NSW Health confirmed 16 people were still receiving care in the aftermath of the attack on Thursday afternoon local time.

Two people remain in a critical condition, while three people have been listed as “critical but stable”.

The families of victims of including French national Dan Elkayam, Boris and Sofia Gurman, Boris Tetleroyd, Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman, Marika Pogany, and Adam Smyth, paid tribute to their loved ones with public statements on Thursday.

“During a mass shooting, Dan was shot in the back while trying to run away,” Mr Elkayam’s family said in a statement. “He was murdered because he was Jewish.”

The family of Mr Kleytman, who was born in the former Soviet Union in 1938, said he lived “with unparalleled passion, the kind you only see in the movies”.

“Alex tragically died on 14 December 2025, doing what he loved most: protecting Larisa, standing proudly as a Jew, and celebrating the Festival of Lights,” the family’s statement read.

“The two gunmen killed him, but his memories, his legacy, and his books will bring light for generations to come.” – PA