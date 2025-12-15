‘It was dead people everywhere’: Inside Australia’s Hanukkah massacre

Mourners gather on Monday at an impromptu memorial at Bondi Beach, Sydney. Photograph: Matthew Abbott/The New York Times

Among the thousands of people who had flocked to Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, some were seeking relief from the steamy weather while others joined a local Jewish group to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, or festival of light.

Advertisements promised a petting farm, face painting and ‍doughnuts and proclaimed the goal was to “fill Bondi with joy and light”. Hours later the scene was one of mass murder.

Between 10 and 20 minutes, two gunmen opened fire on attendees at the Hanukkah event, shooting men, women and children as terrified beachgoers fled. More than a dozen people were killed and ‍at least 40 wounded, some critically, including two police officers.

Police have not named the two suspects, one of whom was killed and the other critically wounded in a shoot-out with police. But state media ABC and other outlets have identified them as Sajid Akram and his son Naveed.

By Sunday, the men had gathered six firearms owned by the father and multiple improvised explosive devices, police said. The father was a ‌registered firearms owner and belonged to a gun club, according to police.

A screengrab from a video showing the alleged attackers at Bondi Beach on Sunday.

The two men were residing at a spartan Airbnb in the southwestern Sydney suburb of Campsie, according to ABC. But the son, a 24-year-old unemployed Sydney bricklayer, phoned his mother to tell her how he and his father, a ⁠50-year-old shop owner, had gone for a weekend fishing trip on Australia’s eastern coast, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

In October 2019, Australia’s intelligence agency examined the son for ties to a self-proclaimed Islamic State ‌terrorist, Australian ​prime ‍minister Anthony Albanese said in a Monday press conference. Mr Albanese said the agency decided there had been “no indication of any ongoing threat”.

On Sunday evening, two men allegedly left improvised explosive devices in a silver car near Bondi’s beachfront, before heading towards the beach.

Video footage subsequently shows two figures dressed in black on a concrete bridge leading to a park and Bondi’s crowded waters. Videos taken by bystanders showed both men shooting large, high-powered firearms from the bridge towards the Hanukkah event.

Footage from a surf camera shows dozens of people sprinting across Bondi’s sand to escape the gunfire. A ⁠man who gave his name as Terry said his 15-year-old daughter was part of the stampede.

She took refuge in the Iceberg swimming pools at the southern end of Bondi, Terry said, where she used a stranger’s phone to call him at a separate Hanukkah ⁠event he was attending.

“You stand here and you think you’re safe,” he said. But growing ⁠ anti-Semitic violence, which many link to the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza, had made him reconsider his life in Australia. “Maybe we need to move to Israel one day,” he said. “The irony is that that’s looking like the only real safe place in the world we can be as Jews.”

A third video shows the older alleged gunman having moved off the bridge and standing by the festival site. There, the older ‍ gunman aims directly at an event attendee and fires while other people run.

Footage shows an unarmed civilian risking his life by wrestling a firearm from an alleged gunman at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Video: Reuters

Phone footage shows a man identified by local media as Sydney resident Ahmed al Ahmed hiding behind a nearby car. As the older gunman continues firing, Ahmed breaks from behind the car and tackles him from behind, tearing the weapon from his hands and pointing it at him as he retreats. Ahmed was shot twice and was being treated at hospital on Monday.

Drone video subsequently shows the older gunman back on the concrete bridge, where he lies prone while the younger gunman moves back and forth before jolting and falling down.

A sixth video shows three police officers race on to the bridge with weapons outstretched. Another shows them holding two men on the ground, while a bystander runs up to kick the men on the ground.

A woman leaves the scene with her child. Photograph: George Chan/Getty

More footage then shows at least nine law enforcement officers on the bridge, with several kneeling over the prone men, delivering chest compressions. Police said the older man died of his wounds at Bondi.

Hussain Rifi (18) said he was in a shower block nearby with a group of friends. “We were flexing in the mirror, taking videos, ‌and then we hear it: bang, bang, bang,” Rifi said. Soon, he realised the noises were gunshots.

For roughly 20 minutes, he said he and his friends sheltered near the showers, until the shooting seemed to stop. When he peered around, he saw bodies on the ground.

“There were chunks of something human on the floor,” Rifi said. “It was dead people everywhere.”

Hundreds of police and paramedics descended on the scene, from which dozens of victims and the surviving gunman were taken to local ‌hospitals. The latest death toll on Monday was 16, including a 10-year-old girl and a British-born rabbi.

As darkness fell and wind scoured the beach, police began sweeping the grass and sand with torches, apparently searching for evidence. ABC reported that law enforcement found an Islamic State flag in the suspected gunmen’s car ⁠nearby.

Police officers at the scene of the shooting. Photograph: David Gray/Getty

On the other side of the city, law enforcement raided the men’s home in the Sydney suburb of Bonnyrigg and their Airbnb in Campsie.

On Bondi’s main road, Rabbi Levi Wolff of Central Sydney Synagogue watched in disbelief. He had raced over from a religious ceremony after hearing the news.

“It’s hard to digest that this is real, that this is something that’s possible on the shores of Australia, somewhere that’s been so hospitable for generations,” he said, before stepping away to take a call from the office of Israel’s president.

“The silent majority” who oppose anti-Semitism, he said, “has to no longer be silent”. – Reuters