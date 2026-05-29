Kenyan school fire: police arrest eight students on suspicion of arson

Students and parents gather at Utumishi Girls Academy following the fire on Thursday. Photograph: EPA

Kenyan police have arrested eight female students on suspicion of arson after a fire destroyed a dormitory at a boarding school, killing 16 children and injuring dozens of others.

The girls were arrested for planning and carrying out a suspected arson attack at Utumishi Girls School in central Kenya, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, or DCI, a department of the national police.

In addition to the deaths, the fire on Thursday morning left 79 others injured.

Police spent the whole day on Thursday questioning 30 students at the school and asked their parents to home without the girls and come back on Friday morning.

The dormitory block that caught fire at Utumishi Girls School. Photograph: Andrew Kasuku/AP

“Investigators have conducted extensive interviews with students, teaching staff, and other witnesses, while forensic teams carry out a detailed review of available CCTV footage,” DCI spokesperson John Marete said in a statement.

On Friday morning, parents at the had no clear information on when the rest of the students would be released.

“We have not even been told about the eight that police have arrested,” a parent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of fear that her daughter could be victimised, said.

“We are just here and no one is giving us any information,”

The motive of the arson attack was not yet known.

Police officers stand near the scene. Photograph: Andrew Kasuku/AP

“Detectives continue to record statements and analyse all available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish the full circumstances of the incident, and determine the motive,” Marete said in a statement.

The bodies of the 16 students were taken to a government hospital morgue on Thursday, and were undergoing DNA testing to ascertain their identities.

Fires at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in East Africa, where classrooms and dormitories are often crowded, and there is usually no firefighting equipment in place.

The fires are sometimes attributed to electrical faults or to students burning down schools because of disciplinary issues. – AP