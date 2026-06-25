Ukraine’s army reforms aim to tackle chronic manpower shortage and exhaustion

Nearly two years ago, Serhiy Hnezdilov took a drastic step: he publicly announced he was absent without leave, risking prison to highlight Ukrainian soldiers’ exhaustion and call for clear terms of service.

Now, after being charged, exonerated and returned to his unit, the 26-year-old has won part of what he sought. Rather than serving indefinitely until the end of the war, soldiers like him can sign contracts guaranteeing a temporary return to civilian life.

“I’m far from happy, of course,” Hnezdilov, currently a drone operator in the 56th brigade, said on a call from eastern Ukraine. “But it is really good that we now have those terms of service.”

With Ukraine regaining the upper hand in the drone war against Russia, its leadership is now attempting to tackle the military’s most enduring issue: a vicious circle of chronic manpower shortage and exhaustion.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently said the contracts aimed to provide “clarity” for soldiers and that the reform as a whole could curb a rise in defections.

A Ukrainian soldier looks for Russian drones as he prepares to fire on Russian positions near Kostiantynivka, Ukraine. Photograph: Iryna Rybakova/AP

The first phase of a multi-stage military reform was unveiled earlier this month by Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s technology-focused defence minister. The initial measures focus on frontline troops, with plans to increase recruitment of foreign infantry soldiers, make it easier for troops to transfer between brigades and encourage deserters to return.

The reform’s flagship measure is the introduction of three new fixed-term contracts, ranging from 10 to 24 months. For servicemen closest to the frontline, they also include significant pay rises. The average monthly salary for infantrymen will be nearly €6,000, Fedorov said.

Crucially, all contracts guarantee six months away from duty once completed, with additional time based on combat service and years served since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. A soldier who has been serving since then could be out of the army for up to 18 months after the end of his contract.

The financial incentives and new terms of service are also intended to boost morale and slow desertions. Fedorov said in January that about 200,000 people had deserted, while more than two million others were wanted for draft-dodging.

Still, the reform has drawn criticism from soldiers, particularly those who enlisted in 2022 or earlier.

Artem Chapeye, a novelist who joined the army in 2022, called it an “abomination” that imposed “a new dilemma” on soldiers: “Either you settle for the crumbs from the master’s table, or you refuse and, serf that you are, you’re to blame,” he wrote on social media.

Several soldiers told the Financial Times the reform did too little for those who had been fighting for years, and questioned whether the state would deliver on its promises. The deferrals, they argued, fell far short of the discharge many had hoped for.

“No one will employ you [in civilian life] if they know you’re still government property,” said one soldier, who joined in 2016. “And after that break, who knows what unit will take you back.”

The promise of partial demobilisation for soldiers who have been fighting since before 2022 has also met scepticism. Frontline brigades remain short of troops, and when asked whether he believed he would be discharged in the autumn, the soldier replied with the title of a poem by Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka: “Against hope, I hope.”

Ukrainian officials and analysts have stressed that, even if soldiers sign the new contracts in significant numbers, the changes will not allow Ukraine to move away from compulsory mobilisation to replenish frontline brigades.

“Even those financial incentives won’t be enough to switch to voluntary recruitment,” said Anton Hrushetskyi, executive director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

“Right now, money isn’t the key issue when it comes to reluctance to join the army. It’s more about the fear of getting a bad commander, the fear of death, of not getting sufficient training.”

The first phase of the reform also left untouched the most politically sensitive issue: Ukraine’s unpopular draft centres. Tasked with finding enough men to fill the ranks, they have often been linked to what Ukrainian society has dubbed “busification” – the violent snatching of men off the streets.

In January, Zelenskiy ordered his new defence minister to address the problem. Fedorov said reform of the draft offices would begin over the summer.

But Hnezdilov argued that, given the reluctance of Ukrainian authorities – and Zelenskiy in particular – to discuss the many problems around mobilisation since 2022, the change in tone was itself a victory.

“We’re seeing a radical change in rhetoric,” he said. “Now they’re finally saying things we’ve been saying since 2023.

“There are many questions about it, about the financial resources needed to pay the soldiers and not only. But for want of any other options, I still believe it’s good that they’ve started it.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026