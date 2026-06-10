Africa

Twelve killed in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say

Police ‌begin manhunt for ​more than ​10 suspects following attack

South African police said that they had launched ⁠a manhunt for ​more than ​10 suspects.
South African police said that they had launched ⁠a manhunt for ​more than ​10 suspects.
Wed Jun 10 2026 - 07:081 MIN READ

At least 12 people were killed ​and nine injured when gunmen opened fire at ​an informal settlement in Cleveland, east ⁠of Johannesburg in South Africa police said.

Police ‌said ‌in ​a statement that they had launched ⁠a manhunt for ​more than ​10 suspects following the attack ‌at the Jumpers informal ​settlement on Tuesday night.

The motive for the attack ⁠is not ⁠known.

Police ​said the suspects arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, entered the settlement from two access points and opened fire ‌at multiple locations ⁠before fleeing in the same vehicle.

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