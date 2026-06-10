Twelve killed in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say

At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when gunmen opened fire at an informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg in South Africa police said.
Police said in a statement that they had launched a manhunt for more than 10 suspects following the attack at the Jumpers informal settlement on Tuesday night.
The motive for the attack is not known.
Police said the suspects arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, entered the settlement from two access points and opened fire at multiple locations before fleeing in the same vehicle.
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South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day. - Reuters
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