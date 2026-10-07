Is your bus or train always overcrowded? Share your story

Demand for public transport is at a record level. Almost 22 million rail journeys, excluding the Luas, were taken between January 1st and May 24th 2026, which was up 13 per cent on the same period in 2025, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The strain on the State’s transport services is seen in overcrowded train carriages and buses. Commuters can find themselves being left behind on platforms or at bus stops at peak times because services are full.

With schools back after the summer and some employers starting to cut back on remote working, the pressure on transport links is greater than ever.

Do you commute by public transport? How is your daily journey? How do you rate the service? Are services overcrowded at peak times, or have you been left standing at a stop while a full bus goes past, for example? The Irish Times would like to hear about your experience.

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