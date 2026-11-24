Two Irish authors and an Irish publisher have been shortlisted for the inaugural Children’s Booker Prize – the first children’s fiction prize from the Booker Prize Foundation.

Eoin Colfer, a former Laureate na nÓg and the award-winning author of more than 35 books, is nominated for War, the third book in a Carnegie Medal-nominated graphic novel series written with British author Andrew Donkin and illustrated by Italian Giovanni Rigano. Colfer’s Artemis Fowl series has sold over 30 million copies and been made into a live action film starring Judi Dench and Colin Farrell.

Dubliner Jessica Scott-Whyte has been shortlisted for Séamus Almost Famous, illustrated by Becka Moor and published by Irish publisher Gill Books. Her debut book The Asparagus Bunch was shortlisted for the Irish Book Awards in 2022. She used her memories of classic sitcoms like Mr Bean, Father Ted, Seinfeld, Frasier and Friends to help set the pacing for Séamus Almost Famous.

The shortlist of eight books features five novels, two graphic novels and an illustrated collection of short stories. Stylistically diverse, they range from the comic to the scary; from the mysterious to the profound; and from the uncanny to the emotionally raw.

“Surely the greatest pleasure any work of art can give us is a moment of surprise – that sense that the world isn’t quite what you thought it was,” said Frank Cottrell-Boyce, chair of judges and award-winning children’s book author and screenwriter. “This list, like life, is full of surprises.”

The other judges are Ghosts and Horrible Histories actor, writer and comedian Lolly Adefope; award-winning children’s bookseller and owner of the Children’s Bookshop in Muswell Hill, Sanchita Basu De Sarkar; and four child judges, appointed via a nationwide competition that received over 4,000 entries: Ibrahim, aged 12, from Hampshire; Lainey, aged 12, from the Scottish Highlands; Luna, aged eight, from Kent; and Myla, aged 11, from Northamptonshire.

The 2027 prize celebrates the best contemporary fiction for children aged eight to 12 years old, written in or translated into English and published in the UK and/or Ireland between November 2025 and October 2026. The adult judging panel chose the shortlist from 89 submissions. As with the Booker Prize, the prize pot for each shortlisted book is £2,500 and the winner will receive a trophy and £50,000.

The winning book will be announced at a daytime ceremony as part of a takeover of Young V&A in London on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2027.

Children’s Booker Prize 2027 shortlist: the judges’ view

The Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen by Guy Bass, illustrated by David Roberts (8+)

The Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen is the most beautiful book you could possibly hold in your hand. But once you open it, you’ll want to put it a long way from your bedroom, probably under a bucket. Within, supernatural secrets come alive in an utterly unique collection of short stories. There are tales of ravenous monsters, wretched babysitters, and even haunted pets. Bass and Roberts know so many ways to scare you, and they use them all here. This is a collection of dark and original short stories, perfect for readers with a taste for the eerie.

Tadpole Summer by Catherine Bruton (9+)

Frog has only ever known a life where her younger brother Tad is unwell. When things take a turn for the worse, Frog decides to set up camp in the garden – and a quick spell in the tent becomes a whole season. Filled with unforgettable characters, this is a song to nature, family, and friendship. There is a certain sort of reader who gets misty-eyed at the memory of Bridge to Terabithia, and Tadpole Summer produced a similar effect on one of the judges. Bruton has written a profoundly beautiful book. We were captivated, and the story left our hearts full to bursting.

War by Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin, illustrated by Giovanni Rigano (9+)

An incredibly affecting graphic novel illustrating war through the eyes of 14-year-old Kat, who is experiencing life on the front lines, in an unnamed European city under siege. Kat and her family must flee, but first, she is determined to find her father, who is being held by invading forces. Along the way, she encounters a young soldier who is as terrified as she is. This was another book on the shortlist that did not patronise the reader. It is profoundly moving, not only because of the powerful subject matter, but also because of Kat’s hope, ingenuity and strength.

The Night I Borrowed Time by Iqbal Hussain (8+)

A beautiful book with a big heart that travels through time and across the world. The Night I Borrowed Time is told through the eyes of the most endearing and charming protagonist, Zubair, a seventh son who has inherited the power of time travel. The judges loved how ambitious this book was – it’s not your typical time travel story, but one that explores family and history in a way that felt grand and moving and relatable all at once. Reading it really felt like going on an adventure – this is a book that truly allows readers to escape.

The Teller of Tall Tales by Liz Hyder, illustrated by Tom de Freston (11+)

Stories can make companions of the most unlikely people: in this case, a nameless teenager and their estranged grandmother, Oma, who lives in a lonely cabin in the woods. Fairy tales form the root of this novel: they have the power to guide, heal – and occasionally unleash something deeper. As our protagonist navigates a tumultuous period of upheaval in his family and school, the narrative is interwoven with the tales Oma tells, which are wild, magical, toothsome things. Liz Hyder’s storytelling is tender, often intense, bridging the real and imagined worlds with a delicacy, and Tom de Freston’s sensitive illustrations bring light and shade to the book’s ever-shifting moods.

The Rambler’s Curse by Mikey Please (8+)

Rene and Glumfoot began life in a Waterstones Children’s Book Prize-winning picture book, but you don’t need to have read it to immediately feel at home with the human chef and goblin waiter in this new series for children aged 8+. The judges wanted to visit their cafe at the edge of the woods and order a bucket of delicious bog water. We loved the madcap, fast-paced energy, as well as the gorgeous illustrations, and were enamoured of every ogre, wizard and monster we were introduced to. Mikey Please beautifully blends fantasy with real-world struggles, creating such depth among cow pat sandwiches and worm pate. This is a totally hilarious and surprising book.

Séamus Almost Famous by Jessica Scott-Whyte, illustrated by Becka Moor (8+)

Everyone in Séamus’s family is famous – except for Séamus. His Dad is Ireland’s legendary spud eater. His mother is a famous baker. Even his baby sister is an accidental internet sensation. Now, Séamus is on a mission to emerge from under their shadows, impress his crush and prove that he exists! Séamus Almost Famous felt like watching a classic sitcom with its hilarious attention to detail. It is a dewy-eyed puppy of a book, which the judges thought absolutely redefined the word adorable. Brought to life with Moor’s comic and relatable illustrations, this is a side-splitting story for any kid who has ever felt like the odd one out.

Hometown by Shaun Tan (8+)

On a distant planet inhabited by huge and strange-looking creatures, one human child roams free. Here, the girl lives with her family, all of whom are different from one another. One day, a visitor wearing a spacesuit arrives and tells her she doesn’t belong, that she comes from a faraway place. The child is faced with a dizzying choice: to stay or to go. This is a book where art and storytelling collide, and is brought to life through intricate and otherworldly watercolour illustrations. The genius of Tan is to take readers to a different universe and illuminate it with the most human dilemma, which he does here with more than a touch of magic.