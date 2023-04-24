Galway’s first 24-hour bus route among plans to overhaul network

Ambitious plans to dramatically increase the bus service in Galway city were unveiled on Monday by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The proposed overhaul of the bus network for Galway city, Bearna and Oranmore, will see a 50 per cent increase in the overall bus service for the city and includes the provision of Galway’s first 24-hour bus route – Route 9.

The new bus network is part of the overall BusConnects Galway strategy, but it is not contingent on the delivery of two major infrastructure projects for the city – BusConnects Dublin Road and BusConnects Cross-City Link.

The NTA confirmed this morning that while these two proposed projects will “enhance the reliability of the network”, the new network will progress “irrespective of planned infrastructure developments”.

The proposed new system of routes, which has been developed in conjunction with Bus Éireann and the City Direct bus company, will require a significant investment, both in terms of staff and new vehicles.

It will see a dramatic increase in the frequency of public buses in the city and a redrawing of the current network of routes, in an effort to make them more efficient and easier for passengers to use.

While all areas of Galway city will see an increase in the frequency of services under the proposed plan, there will be a marked increase in the number of busses from the West side of Galway connecting to the Parkmore area on the east of the city.

The current Eyre’s Square to Parkmore bus route is already one of the busiest in Ireland, carrying in excess of 1 million passengers annually.

Under the proposed new route network, the Parkmore Business Park will be serviced from Rahoon every 10 minutes and from the Salthill area every 15 minutes.

The business park, which is one of Galway’s main employment hubs, will also be serviced with separate routes from the Ballymoneen Road and the Cappagh Road, both every 20 minutes. All of these routes will travel via Eyre’s Square to allow for passengers to switch easily between routes.

A new system of fares is also envisioned, which will allow bus travellers to transfer between different routes for free for 90 minutes after initially purchasing a ticket.

Another key innovation of the new plan will be the development of Galway’s first 24-hour bus route, which will operate from Knocknacarra on the West side of the city, through Eyre’s Square, to the Parkmore and Doughiska areas on the east side.

The NTA said yesterday that no specific security measures have yet been identified for the proposed 24-hour service, but that they will examine the experiences of other cities where night time busses are provided.

Speaking at the launch of a six-week period of public consultation, Deputy CEO of the NTA, Hugh Creegan, said that the new bus network should be in place by 2025 or 2026.

“Through BusConnects Galway, we want to make it easier for people to get around by reducing congestion, and to make the city more attractive for people who live, work, invest in or visit Galway. The redesign of the bus network is one of the main pillars of BusConnects Galway,” he said.

“By giving the people of Galway a viable alternative to the car, we can encourage the shift towards more sustainable transport modes. With a new 24-hour bus route and a large increase in bus services in the city as well as Bearna and Oranmore, we can connect communities and help create a more sustainable city.”

A period of public consultation is now open and will continue until Friday, June 2. The process will include a series of public meetings, a media campaign and live online information sessions.