Vaughan targeting Sweet success with Ultra Violet

Ed Vaughan expects Ultra Violet to put up a bold show when attempting to maintain her unbeaten record in Saturday’s german-thoroughbred.com Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Gleneagles made an impressive debut over six furlongs at the track in June and is now upped in class for this Group Three contest.

With a step up to seven furlongs set to be in her favour, Vaughan hopes Ultra Violet can join a roll of honour which includes subsequent Group One winners Rainbow View, Maids Causeway and Soviet Song.

Vaughan said: “She is in good form. I’m very pleased with her work. She worked on Saturday on the watered gallop and it was the best piece of work she has shown me.

“The step up to seven furlongs should benefit her. Her best furlong was her last furlong on her first start and she is bred to go seven furlongs, so we are hoping for a big run.

“Ideally we want the ground good or faster as she likes to hear her heels rattle and we would probably not run if it was soft.

“She was a bit slow away on her debut and she took a bit of time to warm to it. She hit a bit of flat spot about three furlongs out, then she picked up and quickened up well the further she was going.”

First-time-out Pontefract maiden winner Soffika is another looking to preserve her unbeaten record as she bids to give trainer Michael Stoute his first victory in the race since 1992.

Competitive

James Horton, assistant trainer, said: “She won her maiden over six furlongs first time out and the step up to seven furlongs will suit her. She likes to bounce off the ground.

“We think she is filly with a bit of quality, but it is hard to know what they have beat first time out, although it seemed a competitive race at Pontefract.

“It’s not the strongest Group race. I think she can run creditably and hopefully nick a bit of black type.”

Connections of the Mark Johnston-trained West End Girl hope a more galloping track will prevent another hard luck story after she was denied a clear run late on in a Listed event at Sandown last time out.

Charlie Johnston, son and assistant trainer, said: “She was clearly an unlucky loser at Sandown.

“She was caught out by that injection of pace. She hit a big flat spot and was then coming good again in the last 150 yards when all the daylight just disappeared.

“This track will suit her more as she’s clearly a strong stayer at this trip and will relish going up to a mile when those races come around.

“A nice, galloping track over a stiff seven will let her get into a rhythm and not be stop-start like at Sandown.

“It is a warm race, but I’d be hopeful she will be picking up some black type and be involved at the business end.”

Dark Lady will bid to give trainer Richard Hannon his third winner in the last four years when racing over the trip for the first time as she looks to build on her fourth at the same level at Ascot.

Hannon said: “I’m very happy with Dark Lady and she seems to have taken the Ascot race well.

“I think looking back at the Ascot race, it looked like she wanted seven furlongs. I think she will improve for going up to this trip while her work has been good.”

The field is completed by Ananya (Peter Chapple-Hyam), Dalanijujo (Mick Channon), Diamond Sparkles (Richard Fahey), Light Blush (Charlie Appleby) and Romsey (Hughie Morrison).