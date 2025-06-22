Three men hospitalised following violent clashes in Limerick city

The Scene on Sunday morning of a violent disturbance that occurred overnight at Hyde Road, Limerick city. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Three men were injured and treated in hospital following violent clashes, linked to feuding between rival criminal families, in Limerick city overnight.

One of the three men taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick was being prepped to undergo “surgery” for a serious but not life-threatening injury, sources said. The other two men had minor injuries.

“Weapons”, believed to be slash hooks, were used in the violence at Hyde Avenue, on the city’s south side.

A car was also “smashed up” and the area remained cordoned off by gardaí on Sunday morning.

A large group of people were involved in the clashes overnight. Local sources described the scenes as “chaotic” and expressed concern that people could be “killed” if it continues.

The feud has escalated in recent months with increased shootings, pipe bomb attacks and firebombings of homes.

Gardaí recently told Limerick District Court that “permanent armed patrols” have been established in parts of the city, while gardaí are also stationed outside some schools. due to the feud.

As part of the disputes, “explosive devices have been used to target homes and individuals”, with one house having to be demolished after sustaining major structural damage from a pipe-bomb attack, gardaí said.

Garda sources said many involved in the feud are abusing cocaine, which is fuelling paranoia and adding to tensions.

Officers have visited a number of people recently to inform them their lives are in danger due to active threats.

It is understood gardaí have also intercepted the transport of guns and drugs through the city.

The feud relates to a row between a criminal family and an organised crime group.

Some of the individuals linked to it were closely associated with criminal figures involved in a gang row that left 20 men dead between the late 1990s and mid-2000s in Limerick.