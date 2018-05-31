Zinedine Zidane announces shock Real Madrid departure

Despite three Champions Leagues Real have fallen well short of Barcelona domestically
Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane aknowledges supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium during a victory ceremony following their Champions League triumph. Photograph: Getty Images

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane aknowledges supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium during a victory ceremony following their Champions League triumph. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is leaving the European champions after two years in charge, he told a news conference on Thursday.

Zidane claimed an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League title when Real beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday, capping a remarkable period in his first job in senior club management.

The Frenchman took over a divided dressing room after the sacking of Rafael Benitez in January, 2016 and immediately set about uniting the squad.

He claimed the first of his hat-trick of European triumphs two years ago when Real defeated local rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in the final. A year later he led Real to their first European Cup and La Liga double in 59 years.

Real finished three points ahead of Barcelona as they won their first league title since 2012 before crushing Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final to become the first side to win the competition in its current format in back-to-back seasons.

Zidane won nine major honours as Real coach and the 45-year-old’s crowning glory came last Saturday as he joined an elite group of managers including Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti by lifting the European Cup for the third time as coach. His team though have failed to compete with Catalan club Barcelona domestically.

Appearing alongside Real president Florentino Perez, the former World Cup winner Zidane said in a live broadcast: “I have taken the decision to not continue going into the next season. For me and for everybody, I think the moment to change has arrived. It was not an easy decision.

“I will be close to this club for the rest of my life. I want to thank the fans, who always supported me both as a coach and a player. There were tough moments during the season and although I was sometimes whistled at, I want to thank the fans.

“This is a beautiful moment as we have just won a third straight Champions League and I have now reflected and made this decision. Even the players need this change, I must thank them too.”

Perez added: “This was a totally unexpected decision, Zidane informed me of his choice yesterday. I thank him for the work he has done.”

