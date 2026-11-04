Nathan Collins and Josh Cullen set to return to Ireland squad for Austria and Kosovo games

Josh Cullen and Nathan Collins, both of whom are likely to return to the Irish squad for the final round of Nations League games. Photo: Nikola Krstic

Heimir Hallgrímsson is expected to recall Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins and midfielder Josh Cullen for the final round of Nations League games against Austria and Kosovo.

The Ireland manager will name his squad on Thursday morning in advance of the trip to Austria on Saturday, November 14th and the Kosovo game at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, November 17th.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has held Collins in reserve for the last three Premier League matches, although he played 71 minutes against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on October 28th.

Collins had been sidelined with a calf strain since September, but Hallgrímsson could bring him straight back into the team against Austria alongside stand-in captain Dara O’Shea.

The third centre half would come from Liam Scales, Bosun Lawal, John Egan, Liam Kitching, Jimmy Dunne and James Abankwah.

A more cautious approach may be taken with Cullen after a 10-month absence following knee surgery. The Burnley captain has made two appearances off the bench in the Championship since his return last week.

Finn Azaz impressed in a deeper midfield role at home to Austria last month, so the other midfield slot appears to be between Conor Coventry and Jayson Molumby. QPR’s Harvey Vale and Lawal will also come into consideration.

Preston North End striker Johnny Kenny came off with a hamstring injury against Sheffield United on Tuesday, but Hallgrímsson has plenty of options in attack.

Troy Parrott returned to the Real Betis line-up against Malaga last Saturday, Adam Idah continues to impress at Swansea City, Tom Cannon is playing regularly for Sheffield United and Sinclair Armstrong scored in Göztepe’s victory over Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Süper Lig last weekend.

Hallgrímsson started Jack Moylan, Idah and Parrott as his attacking trio in the three Nations League games following the 1-0 loss to Kosovo on September 24th.

The defeat in Pristina leaves Ireland third in Group B3 on five points, level with Kosovo but behind Franco Foda’s side on the head-to-head record. Austria lead the group on eight points.

The final Nations League standings will determine seeding ahead of the Euro 2028 qualifying draw in Belfast on December 6th.

Owen Elding and Finn Azaz applaud supporters after Ireland's September defeat to Kosovo. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland are currently 25th in the overall ranking, putting them in the third-seed bracket. Kosovo are 24th, in the last second-seed position.

There is a safety net for the Euros, with Uefa reserving two places for co-host nations. If more than two from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland do not qualify directly, the places will go to the two highest-ranked unsuccessful hosts.

Hibernian pair Jamie McGrath and Owen Elding are also pushing for a recall, although Elding might be rerouted to Jim Crawford’s under-21s for the two-legged European Championship playoff against Finland.

The Ireland under-21s travel to Finland on November 13th, before hosting the return leg at Turner’s Cross in Cork on November 17th, with kick-off at 5.45pm, two hours before the senior side face Kosovo in Dublin.

Abankwah, Rocco Vata and Evan Ferguson are also eligible for the under-21s, although there is no confirmed date for Ferguson’s return from the ankle surgery he underwent in March. Crawford also names his squad on Thursday.

Gavin Bazunu has missed Bolton Wanderers’ last two matches with a thigh injury, so Josh Keeley or Mark Travers could be named as the third-choice goalkeeper behind Caoimhín Kelleher and Max O’Leary.

Hallgrímsson indicated in September that he hoped to keep Séamus Coleman involved with the Ireland set-up, even if the 38-year-old decides to end his playing career.

Like Robbie Brady, Coleman is without a club since leaving Everton in the summer. Unlike Brady, however, he is not actively seeking a short-term contract.

“I’ve not drawn a line in the sand completely on it because I know the Ireland manager would be keen to have me around if I was fit, and obviously that’s still something I’m thinking about,” Coleman told Sky Sports.

“But I’m really enjoying not doing anything at the minute, being with my family and enjoying these little bits [of media] as well.”

Brady told the Howler Sport podcast this week that he trained with his former club Preston during the preseason and he worked under the supervision of FAI coaches in Abbotstown to maintain fitness until the January transfer window.