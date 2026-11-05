Jack Moylan scores a hat-trick for Cardiff before they’re pegged back by West Ham

Jack Moylan of Cardiff City celebrates scoring his team’s second goal from penalty during their draw against West Ham. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jack Moylan’s first hat-trick in English football had Cardiff cruising against West Ham on Wednesday night, but Scott Parker saw his side recover to draw 3-3 in a thrilling first game in charge.

Moylan’s three goals looked to have sewn the match up for the home side and left Hammers fans venting their anger.

But the visitors – inspired by captain Jarrod Bowen – fought back in incredible fashion as Divine Mukasa, Arne Engels and Max Kilman netted to secure a point.

[ Jack Moylan profile: Ireland’s new star arrives on the radar like a big green dotOpens in new window ]

Parker was confirmed as Hammers boss on Wednesday morning – just 24 hours after Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure – but it was a tough watch for the former England midfielder initially as Moylan had Cardiff 3-0 ahead inside 39 minutes.

Moylan scored a hat-trick on his Republic of Ireland debut against Grenada in May, but this was his first club treble since scoring three for Shelbourne in May 2023.

The Dubliner will be named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad on Thursday for the upcoming Nations League matches against Austria and Kosovo.

Ireland are currently third in Group B3 on five points, level with Kosovo but behind Franco Foda’s side on the head-to-head record. Austria lead the group on eight points.

The final Nations League standings will determine seeding ahead of the Euro 2028 qualifying draw in Belfast on December 6th.

Wednesday’s draw extends Cardiff’s unbeaten home league run to 10 games over the last two seasons, while West Ham occupy the final play-off place in eighth.

Nuno’s 13-month tenure had ended after the Hammers had won just twice in six matches and lost successive home games to Southampton and West Brom.

Taty Castellanos had hinted at better times ahead, forcing Nathan Trott in to early action after Bowen’s effort had deflected to him.

But the Hammers were behind after Alex Robertson found Moylan in the 11th minute.

Moylan advanced to find the top corner of Mads Hermansen’s net with a ferocious strike from 20 yards.

Hermansen tipped aside Calum Scanlon’s cross and Will Fish headed over as Cardiff probed.

There was no reprieve for West Ham when Perry Ng curled a ball over a static defence after 36 minutes.

Moylan cleverly slowed down for Morato to bundle him over, a clear penalty.

Cardiff had missed their last two spot-kicks, but this time Moylan was entrusted with the responsibility and sent Hermansen the wrong way.

Angry Hammers fans responded with cries of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’, and many of them appeared to be making a swift departure three minutes later.

Joel Bagan’s corner cleared Fish at the near post, but Moylan came in behind him to head home his sixth goal in five games, and his 10th of the season.

Parker sent on Mohamadou Kante and Joel Piroe for Soungoutou Magassa and Castellanos at half-time and there was instantly more conviction from the Hammers.

Bowen floated a delicious pass through after 58 minutes, and Mukasa lifted the ball over Trott and in off a post.

The deficit was reduced further seven minutes later when Piroe flicked on Bowen’s pass and Engels slid home his first Hammers goal.

Kante nearly toe poked the ball past Trott before Kilman touched home Bowen’s brilliant cross, and West Ham almost won it through substitutes Ezra Mayers and Tomas Soucek.