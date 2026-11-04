Aengus Ó Snodaigh says Liberty Recycling letter was forged

Sinn Féin's Aengus Ó Snodaigh said he had absolutely no knowledge of alleged criminal activity occurring within Liberty Recycling. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh has said a letter submitted by an employee of Liberty Recyling to the High Court bearing his signature was forged.

Ó Snodaigh is the chair of the board of the clothing charity at the centre of a Garda investigation into allegations of money laundering.

In a personal statement issued on Wednesday, Ó Snodaigh said he had absolutely no knowledge of alleged criminal activity occurring within the charity.

However, he accepted criticisms made by the Charities Regulator of shortcomings in oversight and governance by the directors, including him.

Ó Snodaigh said that during the course of the investigation he discovered that a submission made by the charity contained his forged signature. He said he had asked gardaí to investigate it.

“I have been shocked to discover that a letter submitted to the High Court bears a signature purporting to be mine,” he said in the statement on Wednesday.

“I did not sign that letter, authorise anyone to sign it on my behalf, or know of its existence before it was disclosed to me following the hearing.

“I have formally submitted a complaint to An Garda Síochána concerning this apparent forgery and asked that it be fully investigated.”

[ Aengus Ó Snodaigh bid for Dáil statement not accepted, Sinn Féin saysOpens in new window ]

Ó Snodaigh said he had absolutely no knowledge of alleged criminal activity occurring within the charity, and that he was shocked by the allegations that had emerged.

“I fully support the investigations by An Garda Síochána and the Charities Regulator. The facts must be established and anyone responsible for wrongdoing held accountable.”

Liberty Recycling collects used clothes throughout Dublin and recycles them to raise money for disadvantaged communities and recovering drug users in the south inner city.

Two high-powered BMW SUVs, worth more than €200,000, and a cache of luxury and designer items were seized by gardaí in raids on premises owned by people associated with the charity.

The Dublin South Central TD had applied to make a personal statement to the Dáil on Wednesday but, when not granted, released it to the media.

Outlining his involvement, he accepted the Charities Regulator had made serious criticisms of the governance and oversight exercised by the trustees and directors.

“Those criticisms include my role as chairperson. I accept them,” he said.

“My reasons for becoming involved were sincere. But good intentions do not remove the responsibilities of a trustee and chairperson. I accept my responsibility to answer for my role.

“For clarity, I am not under Garda investigation. There is no suggestion that I, or the other trustees, were involved in, or aware of, the alleged criminal activity.”

The three-page statement sets out how Ó Snodaigh agreed to chair the charity 20 years ago.

“As a public representative, I have spent much of my life working alongside communities devastated by addiction,” he said.

“I have also seen the difference that practical support, meaningful work and an opportunity to rebuild a life [makes]. That was my motivation for agreeing with the local drugs taskforce to chair this charity over the past 20 years in an entirely voluntary capacity.

“I can confirm that I have never received remuneration in my role.”

[ Liberty Recycling: Fine Gael asks PAC chair to summon Charities Regulator and othersOpens in new window ]

He said the directors of the company had agreed to a voluntary liquidation when the allegations came to light and the chief executive officer had been suspended without prejudice.

“My immediate concern is for those facing uncertainty about their employment, training and recovery support.

“Every effort is being made to secure alternative employment or community employment places and continuity of support. These people must not bear the consequences of matters in which they played no part.

“The people who relied on this service came looking for a chance to move forward. Their welfare must remain a priority throughout the work ahead,” he said.