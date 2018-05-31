Frank Lampard confirmed as Derby County’s new manager

‘I’ve always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County’
Derby have announced Frank Lampard as their new manager on a three-year contract. Photograph: PA

Derby have announced Frank Lampard as their new manager on a three-year contract. Photograph: PA

 

Frank Lampard has been named as Derby County’s new manager after signing a three-year deal at Pride Park.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder has been looking to take his first step into management and confirmed over the weekend that he had been talking with officials at Derby. The East Midlands club, who lost to Fulham in the Championship play-off semi-finals, have been without a manager since Gary Rowett left to take over at Stoke City last week but have now confirmed the 39-year-old’s appointment.

Lampard told Derby’s website: “I’ve always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity. I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club’s objectives with the Chairman and board members.

“We want to build on the club’s top-six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and academy talent we have at Pride Park.

“This is my first job as a manager, but I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board. I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.