Real Madrid close in on JJ Gabriel but Manchester Utd yet to hear from Spanish club

JJ Gabriel is edging closer to joining Real Madrid but Manchester United have yet to be contacted by the Spanish giants or the player’s family over the potential move, according to reports.

The teenage talent has been absent from the club since requesting his registration was cancelled in September ahead of turning 16 on October 6th.

Gabriel remains registered to United and has been working to get a European Union passport to aid a move abroad, with a switch to Real lined up following interest from some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

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But United have not been contacted by the LaLiga side or the forward’s family over the matter, the Press Association has reported.

Furthermore, United are ready to explore legal options against Gabriel’s next club over possible broken regulations.

Real Madrid have been contacted for comment.

The 16-year-old is the son of former Republic of Ireland international Joe O’Cearuill and last season became the youngest-ever winner of United’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

Gabriel’s Instagram account has amassed 839,000 followers and was recently wiped clear of posts, although his recent story updates show him doing individual training.

United had initially hoped to persuade the teenager to stay but it appears his hat-trick against Sabah on his Uefa Youth League debut on September 10th will be his final appearance for the club.

Gabriel shone in the 5-0 victory but his representatives were disappointed he was not registered to play later that day in the Champions League fixtures against the champions of Azerbaijan.

The teenager was due to appear in the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton the following week but had upped sticks by that point.

Gabriel would have become the club’s youngest ever player in a competitive match if he had featured in that tie, having appeared off the bench for Michael Carrick’s side in the August friendly against Atletico Madrid.

The teenager was included in the first-team team photo published last month and his name listed on the back of Tuesday’s Roma programme, despite being left out of the Champions League squad.

United head coach Carrick said on the subject following the Brighton game in September: “I just think we’ve got to be really careful of the whole situation.

“He’s a young boy, he’s 15 and the biggest (thing) for me definitely and as a club point of view is looking after our younger players – their welfare, their wellbeing, their exposure.

“And I think all of us we’ve got to be really conscious of that, really, in this situation.

“As a club, for sure, we’re all involved in those conversations. I just think we’ve got to be very careful of that.”