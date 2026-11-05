Europe

Bomb threat diverts Aer Lingus plane going from Dublin to Rome, French PM says

Airbus A320 has landed at an airbase in the Normandy region

An Aer Lingus plane has been diverted due to a bomb threat. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
An Aer Lingus plane has been diverted due to a bomb threat. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Thu Nov 05 2026 - 09:041 MIN READ

An Aer Lingus ​ plane flying from ​Dublin to Rome ⁠has been ‌diverted ‌to ​France’s Evreux ⁠airbase following ​a bomb ​alert.

The Airbus A320 has landed safely at the airbase in the Normandy region.

The situation is being monitored, the ‌office of ​French prime minister Sebastien ⁠Lecornu ⁠said ​on Thursday.

The plane crossed the English Channel on a normal flight path to Rome before veering south-west of Paris and circling Chartres airport and diverting towards Évreux.

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Flightradar24, one of the largest flight tracker websites in the world, also said that “no aircraft have departed from Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in the past 30 minutes.”

The incident comes just two days after seven planes across Europe were searched or diverted after malicious hoax bomb alerts, including two Ryanair flights that originated in Dublin.

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