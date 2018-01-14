Suarez inspires stunning Barcelona comeback at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad 2 Barcelona 4

Barcelona fought back from two goals down at Real Sociedad to secure their first LaLiga win at Anoeta in 11 years as the leaders kept their unbeaten record intact.

Barca had lost five of their previous seven LaLiga games at Sociedad and were trailing 2-0 when Willian Jose’s header and Juanmi’s deflected strike put the hosts in charge.

Paulinho pulled one back for the Catalan club before half-time and Luis Suarez turned the game on its head with a brace.

The first a brilliant chipped finish, before Lionel Messi converted a long-range free-kick to earn Barca a battling 4-2 victory.