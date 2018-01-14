Suarez inspires stunning Barcelona comeback at Real Sociedad

Catalans had lost five of their last seven games at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian
Luis Suarez celebrates his second goal with Lionel Messi Gerard Pique at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian. Photograph: Getty Images

Luis Suarez celebrates his second goal with Lionel Messi Gerard Pique at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Real Sociedad 2 Barcelona 4

Barcelona fought back from two goals down at Real Sociedad to secure their first LaLiga win at Anoeta in 11 years as the leaders kept their unbeaten record intact.

Barca had lost five of their previous seven LaLiga games at Sociedad and were trailing 2-0 when Willian Jose’s header and Juanmi’s deflected strike put the hosts in charge.

Paulinho pulled one back for the Catalan club before half-time and Luis Suarez turned the game on its head with a brace.

The first a brilliant chipped finish, before Lionel Messi converted a long-range free-kick to earn Barca a battling 4-2 victory.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.