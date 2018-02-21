Real Madrid move up to third after come from behind win

Cristiano Ronaldo among a number of players rested for La Liga clash

Updated: about 10 hours ago

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez scores their first goal in the La Liga match against Leganes at Butarque Municipal Stadium. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3

Real Madrid came from behind to win 3-1 at neighbours Leganes on Wednesday, despite coach Zinedine Zidane resting Cristiano Ronaldo, as they climbed into third place in the La Liga standings for the first time since the start of December.

Leganes defender Unai Bustinaza gave the home side the lead in the sixth minute by cashing in on some slack defending by Real, sliding in at the back post to knock the ball towards goal and then bundling in the rebound after poor goalkeeping from Kiko Casilla.

Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez pulled the champions back into the game five minutes later by latching on to a backheel by Casemiro and arrowing his finish into the far bottom corner.

Vazquez then returned the favour to Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who finished off a slick passing move to give Real the lead in the 29th, while Real captain Sergio Ramos rounded off the scoring by converting a penalty in stoppage time.

Ronaldo missed his first league game since September 20th as Zidane rotated his side. The Frenchman also rested first choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Gareth Bale while he was left without Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Luka Modric due to injury.

The game was originally scheduled for December, but had to be postponed due to Real’s participation in the Fifa Club World Cup.

The win lifts Zidane’s side above Valencia and into third in the standings on 48 points after 24 games, 14 behind leaders Barcelona and seven behind second-placed Atletico Madrid.

