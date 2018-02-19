Mick McCarthy apologises for offensive language after Ipswich goal

‘To be honest I forgot the cameras were there and can capture every word’
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the game against Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the game against Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

 

Mick McCarthy has apologised for his offensive language while celebrating Ipswich’s late goal in Sunday’s ‘Old Farm’ draw at derby rivals Norwich.

McCarthy was pictured swearing after Ipswich captain Luke Chambers put the visitors ahead 89 minutes into the Championship clash at Carrow Road.

The Tractor Boys were denied all three points when Norwich equalised in stoppage-time through Timm Klose’s header.

“It was a big moment for us, coming so late in the game. You can get carried away in situations like that,” McCarthy told Ipswich’s official website.

“To be honest I forgot the cameras were there and can capture every word now. You don’t think about that during the game. For those who were offended by my language, I apologise.

“I’d like to reiterate though that my comments were not aimed at anyone. It was just a reaction to the goal and what it meant at that time.”

Former Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy, appointed Ipswich manager in 2012, is no stranger to colourful outbursts.

He launched a foul-mouthed attack on critical Ipswich fans at a press conference in 2016 and apologised for swearing at the club’s supporters during his side’s win at Burton in October after they had chanted for him to be sacked.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw left Ipswich in 12th place in the table, 10 points adrift of the playoff places and ahead of Norwich on goal difference.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.