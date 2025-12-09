Storm Bram: What are the weather warnings in my county?

Storm Bram: Forecasters have put in place rolling orange wind warnings throughout the day. Photograph: Met Éireann

Every county in the Republic will be under an orange weather warning at some point on Tuesday as Storm Bram sweeps across Ireland.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 3pm.

From 11am to 7pm, a status orange wind warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim.

Due to the direction of the storm’s winds, Donegal’s orange wind warning is in effect from 2pm to 9pm.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for all counties in the Republic until 9pm.

Met Éireann says Storm Bram will bring very strong to gale force southerly winds with severe gusts. The weather agency is warning of flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide, wave overtopping, difficult travel conditions and debris or loose objects displaced.

In the North, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for the entire region between 9am and 10pm.

A more severe amber warning for wind is in place for the western part of Northern Ireland, applying to counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Derry and Tyrone between 2pm and 7pm.

Meanwhile, warnings in Irish waters have also been upgraded with a status orange storm warning for all coasts and on the Irish sea applying until midnight.

In addition, two red marine warnings are in place between 8am and 3pm, combined with a similar advisory between midday and 8pm from Loop Head to Erris Head to Malin Head.

Forecasters are advising that south to southwest winds will occasionally reach violent storm force 11.