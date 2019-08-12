Non-League side set for quarter-final as Crumlin and Lucan drawn together
FAI Cup draw: Defending champions Dundalk face trip to Brandywell to play Derry City
Defending champions Dundalk face a trip to the Brandywell to play Derry City in the second round of the FAI Cup. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
There will be a non-league presence in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup after the draw for the second round paired Crumlin United against Lucan United.
Crumlin came from behind to beat Leinster Senior League rivals Malahide United 3-1 in the first round, while Lucan United enjoyed a 2-1 win over higher-ranked Killester Donnycarney in their meeting at Celbridge.
Inishowen League side Glengad United will host Premier Division side Waterford.
The pick of the second-round ties sees Derry City host defending FAI Cup champions Dundalk at the Brandywell, while the second all Premier Division clash will see UCD hosting St Patrick’s Athletic.
The winner of Tuesday night’s refixed Midlands derby between Longford and Athlone will face a trip to play Bohemians at Dalymount Park.
All fixtures will be played on the weekend after next.
FAI CUP SECOND ROUND
Glengad United v Waterford
Sligo Rovers v Limerick
UCD v St Patrick’s Athletic
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United
Derry City v Dundalk
Galway United v Cork City
Crumlin United v Lucan United
Bohemians v Longford Town or Athlone Town
Ties to be played on the weekend ending Sunday August 25th