Non-League side set for quarter-final as Crumlin and Lucan drawn together

There will be a non-league presence in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup after the draw for the second round paired Crumlin United against Lucan United.

Crumlin came from behind to beat Leinster Senior League rivals Malahide United 3-1 in the first round, while Lucan United enjoyed a 2-1 win over higher-ranked Killester Donnycarney in their meeting at Celbridge.

Inishowen League side Glengad United will host Premier Division side Waterford.

The pick of the second-round ties sees Derry City host defending FAI Cup champions Dundalk at the Brandywell, while the second all Premier Division clash will see UCD hosting St Patrick’s Athletic.

The winner of Tuesday night’s refixed Midlands derby between Longford and Athlone will face a trip to play Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

All fixtures will be played on the weekend after next.

FAI CUP SECOND ROUND

Glengad United v Waterford

Sligo Rovers v Limerick

UCD v St Patrick’s Athletic

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United

Derry City v Dundalk

Galway United v Cork City

Crumlin United v Lucan United

Bohemians v Longford Town or Athlone Town

Ties to be played on the weekend ending Sunday August 25th