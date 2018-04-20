Waterford still depleted despite duo’s reduced ban

Waterford have succeeded in getting the bans imposed on two of their players reduced in the wake of their game against Cork City.

Bastian Hery has had his ban reduced from four to three games while Stanley Aborah’s has been cut from six to four games.

The decision by the FAI’s appeals committee means Hery will be in a position to return for the EA Sports cup game against Cork on Monday while Aborah will come back into contention for next Friday’s league game against Sligo Rovers.

Alan Reynolds’ problems are rather more immediate, however, with the pair now joined by Sander Puri and Gavan Holohan in the stand for the visit of Bray Wanderers as a result of the duo having been dismissed during the second half of the defeat in Richmond Park on Monday night.

Kenny Browne (rib) and Rory Feely (ankle) miss out through injury while Dean O’Halloran faces a late fitness test.

Bray head south clearly possessing a renewed spirit and looking to build on Monday’s win over Shamrock rovers but interim boss Graham Kelly is without Aaron Greene and John Sullivan while Darragh Noone is again a concern. Another win would give Wanderers some real momentum as they head into some ostensibly easier games but their hosts will be anxious not to lose more ground on the league leaders.

Dundalk take on a Derry side whose own home form since the return to the Brandywell has provided the basis for a good deal of progress.

“Since they have gone back to the Brandywell they have been excellent,” acknowledges Dundalk defender Sean Hoare, who returned from injury for his side’s midweek win in Limerick. And they will be well used to playing on the same pitch as us so it is set up to be a brilliant game.

“We are both playing well at the moment,” he says. “They are flying. Something has to give, one of us will be dropping points but we are in good form and playing very well now. We are good at home and we want to continue the run we are on so hopefully we can and get another good three points.”

Serious doubt

Dan Cleary and Krizstian Adorjan both come into the reckoning for Stephen Kenny after missing the Limerick game due to a hamstring strain and concussion respectively. Kenny Shiels is apparently missing three players with a serious doubt about a fourth but according to a press release from the club, he does not want to reveal who they are.

John Caulfield has hailed Bohemians’ performance against Shamrock Rovers last Friday as “phenomenal,” as his side prepares to head to Dalymount for the night’s televised game.

Alan Bennett is back in the City squad with John Dunleavy, it seems, not too far behind but the manager is anxious for his attacking players to start putting away their chances after a run of games in which, he suggests, they have been struggling to put goals, and teams, away.

Bohemians have Paddy Kavanagh suspended and Oscar Brennan out injured again.

In the night’s other top flight game, Shamrock Rovers look to get “back to basics” and winning ways against Limerick after a run of three straight defeats that has generated some speculation regarding Stephen Bradley’s position.

The manager must make at least one change with Dan Carr suspended in the wake of his second-half sending-off at the Carlisle Grounds and Gary Shaw is set to return to the starting line-up. There may well be a few others, though, despite Bradley’s insistence that the team showed significant improvement in their performance on Monday.

It will be interesting to see too how the goalkeeper he starts, most likely Kevin Horgan again, performs in the wake of the news that, after all of the assurances, Alan Mannus is on his way back to the club.

Fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Dundalk v Derry City

Waterford v Bray Wanderers

Bohemians v Cork City (8.0)

Shamrock Rovers v Limerick (8.0)

First Division

Shelbourne v Galway United

Finn Harps v Cabinteely (8.0)

Wexford v Athlone Town.