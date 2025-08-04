Shelbourne and Linfield could meet again in Conference League playoff with €4m at stake

Shelbourne players celebrate at Windsor Park after winning through their Champions League first qualifying round, second leg against Linfield. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shelbourne and Linfield are on course to meet in a Uefa Conference League playoff with the winner guaranteed €4 million in prize money for reaching the group stage.

Shelbourne already knocked Linfield out of the Champions League, in the first-round qualifier last month, 2-1 on aggregate, but David Healy’s side recovered to beat Zalgiris from Lithuania and the NIFL Premiership holders are expected to see off Vikingur of the Faroe Islands.

Shels can still reach the Europa League group stage, if Joey O’Brien’s squad overcome the odds and get past Croatian champions Rijeka. The League of Ireland champions travel to Croatia this week for the first leg on Wednesday before the second leg at Tolka Park on Wednesday week.

If they were to get through they would face either Greek side PAOK or Wolfsberger AC of Austria in the playoff round. If they are eliminated, they drop to the Conference League to play the winners of Linfield and Vikingur.

The north Dublin club confirmed that they will host a Europa or Conference League playoff at Tolka following their recent investment to improve stadium facilities.

With Richmond Park falling short of Uefa standards, St Pat’s face the Ole Gunnar Solskjær-managed Besiktas at Tallaght Stadium this Thursday in the first leg of the Conference League third-round qualifier.

If Stephen Kenny’s side pull off a win, they will face the winners of Lausanne (Switzerland) and Astana (Kazakhstan) in a playoff.

As it stands, three Dublin clubs remain on course for group stage football.

Shamrock Rovers could set up another all-island contest, against Larne, to reach the Conference League for the third time since 2022 but only if they overcome Ballkani (Kosovo). The first leg is at the Pristina City Stadium in the Kosovan capital on Thursday.

Last October, Rovers made light work of Larne, winning 4-1 in a Conference League tie at Windsor Park.

Larne, however, must beat Portuguese side Santa Clara to progress, with the first-leg at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Thursday before a seven-hour flight to Ponta Delgada for the second leg in the Azores on August 14th.

The Conference League playoffs take place on August 21st and 28th. Reaching the group stage guarantees each club over €4 million in prize money, with Rovers banking €6 million after qualifying for the knock-out stages last season.

Europa League playoff draw

Winners of Shelbourne v Rijeka (Croatia) play winners of PAOK (Greece) v Wolfsberger AC (Austria).

Uefa Conference League playoff draw

Losers of Shelbourne v Rijeka (Croatia) play winners of Linfield (Northern Ireland) v Vikingur (Faroe Islands).

Winners of Larne (Northern Ireland) v Santa Clara (Portugal) play winners of Ballkani (Kosovo) v Shamrock Rovers.

Winners of Lausanne (Switzerland) v Astana (Kazakhstan) play winners of St Patrick’s Athletic v Besiktas (Turkey).