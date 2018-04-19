Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for Shane Long tackle

Chelsea defender suspended retrospectively after escaping caution during Southampton win
Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso has been banned for three matches. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso has been banned for three matches. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP

 

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been handed a three-match ban following his challenge on Southampton’s Shane Long last weekend, the Football Association has announced.

The left wing-back appeared to stand on the back of Long’s leg during their Premier League game on Saturday and the incident went unpunished by referee Mike Dean.

The FA confirmed Alonso had denied the violent conduct charge and “further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive”. He was found guilty at his Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Wednesday.

Alonso is now ruled out of tonight’s Premier League game at Burnley, Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against the Saints and the league trip to Swansea on April 28th.

An FA statement on Thursday morning read: “Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea’s next three matches after an Independent Regulatory Commission ruled he had committed an act of violent conduct against Southampton’s Shane Long.

“Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive, however, this was rejected following Wednesday’s hearing.

“The incident, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, occurred in the 43rd minute of Saturday’s game (14/04/18).”

The 27-year-old defender was on Wednesday named in the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Premier League team of the year — the only representative from Chelsea.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.