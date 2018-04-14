Sligo emerge on top to send Limerick slipping down the table

Ryhs McCabe opened the scoring for the visitors with a free-kick
Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttlewill be delighted with his side’s result. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Limerick FC 1 Sligo Rovers 2

Billed in advance as a potential six pointer the honours went to Sligo Rovers at the Market’s Field as Limerick plummeted to second from bottom after another disappointing home performance.

Scoring chances were few and far between and the visitors grasped their two best opportunities to score while Limerick had to wait until the 89th minute to get their first goal in eight games but it came far too late.

Conor Clifford returned to action following his six months world wide ban for a gambling offence and was prominent early on for the home side.

The first opportunity of a dull first half fell to Limerick’s Shane Duggan whose effort from outside the box was wide and at the other end Edwardo Pincelli forced a smart save by Brendan Clarke.

Sligo’s best chance in the half fell to Garry Boylan but his shot was just off target after he was set up by Adam Morgan.

The game badly need a goal and it came after 58 minutes when Ryhs McCabe hit a thundering free from halfway past Clarke.

A quick throw led to Sligo’s second goal when McCabe’s cross was finished by substitute Moorehouse after a deflection.

Limerick’s late goal was scored by Daniel Kearns.

Limerick FC: Clarke, Kelly, Cantwell, Whitehead (Kearns 63), Coleman (Fitzgerald 63), Duggan, Morrissey (Ellis 81), Clifford, B Dennehy, O’Sullivan, D Dennehy.

Sligo Rovers: Beeney, Boylan, McFadden, McClean, Donelon (Waters 86), McCabe, Keaney, Cawley, Pincelli (McAleer 63), Cretaro (Moorehouse 76), Morgan.

Referee: B Connolly, Dublin.

