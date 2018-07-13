Sligo Rovers make it another Dalymount downer for Bohemians

Bohemians 0 Sligo Rovers 3

Sligo Rovers put their abject display in losing at Bray Wanderers last week to rights with victory at Dalymount Park on Friday night as Bohemians finished with 10 men.

The big win lifts Sligo above their hosts into seventh place as Bohemians were left lamenting their poor home form which has seen them win just three of their 13 league games – seven of which they’ve now lost – in Phibsboro this season.

Poor defending cost Bohemians the lead on 13 minutes following winger Kevin Devaney’s needlessly conceded corner.

Left back Regan Donelon swung over a well-flighted delivery for unmarked right back Jack Keaney to head to the net.

Bohemians dominated possession for much of the half thereafter with Keith Ward twice coming close either side of having a shot deflected out for a corner.

Sligo goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney also displayed his agility to tip over a Keith Buckley volley when Ward’s deep corner picked him out.

But all Bohs’ endeavour counted for nothing as they conceded a second bad goal from a another corner five minutes before the break.

Sligo skipper Rhys McCabe put the ball into the back post where it dropped for David Cawley whose toe-poke crossed the line off Dinny Corcoran for an own goal.

It got worse for Bohs six minutes after the break when skipper Derek Pender saw a straight red card for a lunging challenge on Donelon.

Sligo then extended their lead on 57 minutes, Cawley turning well to drill a shot in off Shane Supple’s near post.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender, Cornwall, Casey, Leahy; Buckley, Brennan (Kelly, 60 mins), Lunney, Devaney; Ward (Morris, 88 mins); Corcoran (Grant, 81 mins).

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Keaney, Mahon, Sharkey, Donelon; McCabe, Cawley; Twardek (Cretaro, 85 mins), Lynch, Wixted (Kerrigan, 65 mins); Drennan (Morrison, 80 mins).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).

Attendance: 1,750