Xherdan Shaqiri joins Liverpool from Stoke City

Switzerland forward leaves Championship outfit for a fee worth €14.7 million

Andy Hunter

Liverpool have announced the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City. Photograph: Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Xherdan Shaqiri has been confirmed as Liverpool’s third summer signing, having interrupted a holiday to finalise his move to Anfield.

Liverpool agreed a £13 million (€14.7m) fee with Stoke City for the Switzerland international this week and, with personal terms also agreed, the 26-year-old cut short a post-World Cup holiday to undergo a medical on Merseyside on Friday. The former Bayern Munich and Internazionale winger follows Naby Keita and Fabinho in strengthening Jürgen Klopp’s squad this summer. He has signed a “long-term” deal at Anfield.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Shaqiri said: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach. So I’m really glad and happy to be here.

“As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen. I’m really happy that now I’m finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That’s what I’m here for.”

Shaqiri had two years remaining on his Stoke contract but made clear his intentions to leave following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season. Stoke’s relegation activated a release clause that made him an attractive, cut-price proposition for several clubs across Europe, including Lazio, but his preference was to remain in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Shaqiri almost signed for the Anfield club, then managed by Brendan Rodgers, in 2014 having fallen out of favour at Bayern when Pep Guardiola took charge. Klopp believes the player’s experience at the highest level and ability to play both flanks will make him a valuable option for Liverpool next season.

(Guardian service)

