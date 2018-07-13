Fifa confirm dates for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Tournament will start on November 21st with the final held on December 18th
Fifa president Gianni Infantino with the World Cup trophy. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty

The 2018 World Cup in Russia will live long in the memory, having been arguably the best edition since 1998.

However, after Sunday’s final between France and Croatia, fans will have to wait more than four years for the next instalment of football’s flagship competition.

On Friday Fifa announced the dates for the controversial 2022 World Cup which is to be held in Qatar - with the tournament to be held outside of the summer for the first ever time.

Qatar 2022 will start on November 21st and finish on December 18th - meaning it will cause serious disruption to the domestic football calendar in Europe.

The move is neccesitated by intense summer temperatures in Qatar, which can reach 40 degrees (c).

The 2022 World Cup will be the last involving 32 teams, before the competition is expanded to 48 in 2026 - which will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

