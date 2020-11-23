Peamount gunning for the double after securing league title

Peamount United 3 Shelbourne 1

Peamount United captain Áine O’Gorman saluted the ‘character’ of her side as they came from behind to retain their Women’s National League title with victory over Shelbourne.

A second-half double from the winger, either side of a Karen Duggan header, saw the west Dublin side to their fourth national league crown

A win of any kind for Shelbourne would guarantee them the title regardless of the outcome of Peamount’s game in hand against Wexford.

And they looked to have one hand on the trophy when striker Emily Whelan broke the deadlock early in the second half.

But the experience of O’Gorman and Duggan, battle-hardened from a decade of playing together for club and country, turned the tie.

Peas keeper Niamh Reid-Burke had twice done brilliantly to deny Whelan when the striker was played through on goal in the first-half.

Aine O’Gorman shoots during Peamount’s win over Shelbourne. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

She wasn’t to be denied a third time, however, chipping the ’keeper from inside the box in the first minute of the second-half, the ball agonisingly evading Reid-Burke’s grasp.

O’Gorman began the recovery with a last-gasp tackle to stop Rebecca Cooke making it 2-0 and, after Duggan was fouled, she stepped up to curl home a wonderfully struck free-kick.

Duggan then headed home from substitute Megan Smyth-Lynch’s corner, before O’Gorman stabbed home her second to clinch the game late on.

“I think it was a nice way to win in the end,” said O’Gorman.

“We all dug in, showed our character, worked hard and got the result. I’m glad we’re not having to go to Wexford now after getting a draw and having to get three points.”

An FAI Cup final date in Tallaght with Cork City awaits next month, while O’Gorman will be on international duty when Ireland host Germany in a must-win game.

Another tilt at Champions League football awaits as well, the disappointment of a penalty shootout defeat to Glasgow City spurring them on to seal a potential double.

“The experience we got against Glasgow and putting in a performance will be invaluable to us next year. It’s a great club and a great squad.”

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Claire Walsh, Deirbhaile Beirne; Karen Duggan, Lucy McCartan (Sadbh Doyle, 65 mins), Eleanor Ryan Doyle; Áine O’Gorman, Alannah McEvoy (Becky Watkins, 87 mins), Stephanie Roche (Megan Smyth-Lynch, 65 mins).

SHELBOURNE: Rachel Kelly; Jess Gleeson (Alex Kavanagh, 78 mins), Pearl Slattery, Jamie Finn; Jess Gargan, Rachel Graham (Kate Mooney, 85 mins), Ciara Grant, Izzy Atkinson; Jessica Ziu, Rebecca Cooke, Emily Whelan.