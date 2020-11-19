Pep Guardiola signs new contract at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has agreed a new contract to remain as Manchester City manager for a further two seasons, the Premier League club have announced.

Guardiola was into the final months of his existing deal, but the 49-year-old has now committed his future to City until 2023.

Currently midway through his fifth campaign in Manchester, the new contract extends what is already Guardiola’s longest stay with any single club.

During that time Guardiola has won two Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup, though City’s most desired prize, the Champions League, has so far eluded them.

Guardiola said: “Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself — from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner.

“Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, Ferran (Soriano) and Txiki (Begiristain) have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.

“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that.”

City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak added: “It is testament to the qualities of the man that Pep Guardiola’s passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the very fabric of the football we play and our culture as a club.

“That impact has been central to our success during his tenure and it is why I am delighted that he shares our view that there is so much more to be achieved both on and off the field.

“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years.

“It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club. It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations.

“Importantly, it is a validation of the football structure and philosophy that has been built over more than a decade and to which he has contributed so much.”

City have won 181 of the 245 matches in which Guardiola has taken charge, and set Premier League records en route to winning the 2017-18 Premier League title with 100 points.

However, they finished 18 points adrift of Liverpool last season and have made a relatively slow start to this campaign with 12 points from the opening seven games.

News of the contract extension follows months of speculation, with Guardiola using the international window to decide his future.

With that settled, City can now shift focus on to other key decisions to be made as Sergio Aguero nears the end of his contract and transfer speculation around a move for Lionel Messi resurfaces.