AFL Grand Final defeat for Oisín Mullin and Mark O’Connor as Brisbane crush Geelong

Mayo's Oisín Mullin celebrates scoring a goal for the Geelong Carts during the AFL Grand Final against the Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Irish AFL recruits Oisín Mullin and Mark O’Connor have suffered defeat with the Geelong Cats as the Brisbane Lions claimed back-to-back titles with a 47-point win in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Charlie Cameron and Hugh McCluggage booted four goals apiece as the Lions roared to their fifth AFL title.

Livewire forward Cameron lit the spark as the Lions broke the Cats’ resistance with a three-goal burst late in the third quarter in front of a heaving crowd of 100,022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Midfield dynamo McLuggage then booted three majors after the final break as Brisbane ran riot with nine fourth-quarter goals in the 18.14 (122) to 11.9 (75) triumph.

Kerryman O’Connor, part of Geelong’s 2022 championship-winning side, started for the Cats, with Mayo’s Mullin introduced early in the first quarter to claim an impressive goal to temporarily put his side ahead.

With their fifth championship in 25 years in the top flight, the Lions staked their claim as the most dominant AFL team of the modern era.

Midfielder Will Ashcroft claimed his second Norm Smith Medal as “best-on-ground” in the Grand Final, having won his first in the 60-point demolition of Sydney last year.

“We knew we were going to be in for a battle today,” the golden-haired 21-year-old said.

“To the Brisbane Lions footy club, from top to bottom, everyone puts in so much work. We keep turning up and battling through adversity.

“Can’t wait to enjoy tonight and next week and then we get back to work and go again next year.”

Geelong were also bidding for a fifth trophy this century but their fans will wonder whether they peaked too early.

Three weeks ago, they smashed the Lions by 38 points in the qualifying final at the same venue.

On Saturday, they took a two-goal lead early in the second quarter but were pegged back by goals to McCluggage and Levi Ashcroft as the Lions levelled to 5.6 (36) – 5.6 (36) at half-time.

The arm wrestle continued until Cameron broke the game open with three goals either side of the final break.

Geelong ruckman Mark Blicavs cut the lead to 21 points with a major from the goal-square but the Lions responded with seven unanswered goals as the Cats crashed to their heaviest Grand Final defeat since the 61-point humiliation by Carlton in 1995.

Geelong’s talismanic captain Patrick Dangerfield, held to 10 disposals, had no influence on the game, a week after dominating the preliminary final win over Hawthorn.

“We don’t as Australians always celebrate those who come second all that well, but there’s plenty to be proud of,” Dangerfield said.

“To Brisbane, you were far too good. Congratulations, enjoy your celebrations.”

