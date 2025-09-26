Shamrock Rovers shake Bohemians monkey off their backs as title all but secured

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 2 [Burke 12, Mandroiu 52] Bohemians 1 [Clarke 40]

At the end, Shamrock Rovers celebrated like they had captured a fifth League of Ireland title in six years after they finally got the better of their greatest rivals at the fourth time of asking this season.

The 9,522 attendance embraced the ebullient mood of Rovers manager Stephen Bradley as he punched the night sky during a lap of honour.

Almost there, 12 points clear of Derry City with a 17 goal-difference advantage, the Candystripes need to win their last four games and pray for a miraculous Rovers collapse.

The Premier Division champions would be confirmed if Derry fail to beat Sligo Rovers next Friday night.

A more fitting way to settle the title race is when the defending champions Shelbourne visit Tallaght for the rescheduled tie on October 10th, which will be shown live on Virgin Media.

Bohs’ lacklustre start was punished with a goal from Graham Burke after 11 minutes. Archie Meekison’s poor touch in midfield fell to Burke who stepped away from Jubril Okedina and on to his left foot to shoot across his body into the far corner.

It was Burke’s 12th goal in a season when his skills have been sacrificed at times for a more defensively minded approach. Or because Danny Mandroiu provided enough creativity behind Rory Gaffney.

Douglas James-Taylor went about drawing Bohs level on his own. The English striker muscled past Cory O’Sullivan only for Pico Lopes to race across with a lunging tackle before he could take aim.

Ross Tierney and James Clarke swiped at half-chances in the next attack but, otherwise, Rovers seemed in control of this Dublin derby until Clarke’s headed equaliser five minutes before half-time.

Rovers cannot really complain. Dayle Rooney’s first-time cross from the left sideline was met at full stretch by Clarke to give Ed McGinty no chance.

For the sake of the neutral spectator, it was a timely intervention. At the exact same moment, up in Drogheda, Dare Kareem gave the home side the lead against Derry, which meant that Bohs were the only team mathematically able to deny Rovers from wrapping up the title with five matches to spare.

Graham Burke fires home Shamrock Rovers' first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

At 1-1 in Tallaght, Bohs poured forward with the play going through their talisman Dawson Devoy. That allowed them to find space down the flanks and James-Taylor kept trying to expose O’Sullivan.

Paul Norton’s half-time whistle was a welcome reprieve for the champions-elect.

There was a healthy spread of yellow cards for Mattew Healy, Burke and Devoy, without the game being overly physical, but both dugouts were incensed when Norton only awarded a free-kick after Tierney tripped Healy. It got heated enough that the fourth official had to get between Bohs manager Alan Reynolds and Rovers coach Glen Cronin.

The contest swung back in Rovers’ favour seven minutes into the second half when Josh Honohan’s mazy run ended with a nudge that invited Mandroiu to curl a finish beyond Kacper Chorazka.

For 60 seconds the home crowd could celebrate another league title. But Danny Mullen’s goal for Derry made it 1-1 at United Park which meant the champagne was back on ice.

James-Taylor was the next man booked by Norton, this time for diving after he tried to tempt O’Sullivan into conceding a penalty.

Rovers did gift Bohs some late chances. If McGinty has an obvious weakness it is his distribution. Having teed up Clarke to shoot from distance, the former Ireland under-21 goalkeeper recovered to paw the ball for a corner.

Cometh the hour, Lopes put his body on the line to block a shot by Adam McDonnell.

There was an even later penalty shout, when Connor Parsons and Danny Grant came together in the Rovers box, but Norton was unmoved.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, O’Sullivan; Grant (Matthews 89), Watts (Nugent, 82), Healy, Mandroiu, Honohan; Burke (McEneff, 82), Gaffney (Noonan, 62).

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Morahan, Okedina (Cornwall, 67), Byrne (Whelan, 87), Flores; Meekison (McDonnell, 67), Devoy, Rooney, Tierney (Parsons, 67); Clarke; James-Taylor.

Referee: Paul Norton.