LOI round-up: Shamrock Rovers make a strong start to life after Burke

Shamrock Rovers 2 Derry City 0

Goals in each half from Dan Carr and Joel Coustrain against Derry City gave Shamrock Rovers their third straight victory, moving them to within four points of third-placed Waterford.

In the first game without their departed star Graham Burke, Rovers had Carr to thank for punishing slack marking at the end of the first half. Derry’s fragile defence was once again exposed on 66 minutes to allow Coustrain score for the second successive game.

Rovers were on the front foot from the off, with teenager Brandon Kavanagh a lively presence operating just off Carr up front.

Ger Doherty managed to keep out efforts by Carr and Ronan Finn but the breakthrough was coming. Carr turned brilliantly to volley his effort high into the net from 10 yards.

Derry, who started the night level on points with Rovers, gave lone striker Rory Patterson scant service and it was no surprise that 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu kept his third straight clean sheet since been promoted to first-choice goalkeeper by Stephen Bradley.

Doherty was by far the busier of the stopper and once again he could do nothing about Coustrain’s second after Carr’s deflected cross feel perfectly for the Limerick man to prod home.

Shamrock Rovers: Bazunu; O’Brien, Grace, Lopes, S Kavanagh; McAllister, Bone; Coustrain (Miele 76), Finn, B Kavanagh (A Bolger 77); Carr (Boyd 85).

Derry City: Doherty; McDonagh, Toal, McDermott (Peers 46), Doyle; Cole, Rory Hale; Ronan Hale (Delap 70), Fisk (McNamee 86), B Doherty; Patterson.

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin)

Attendance: 2,845.

Bohemians 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Kevin Devaney hit a goal-of-the-season contender as resilient Bohemians beat dominant St Patrick’s to seal this derby at Dalymount Park.

It marked a big first win in six games for Keith Long’s side to keep them three points above Limerick in the relegation play-off place. Free-falling St Patrick’s have now lost six on the spin.

In the humid conditions in the bright sunshine on a bone dry pitch, St Patrick’s passed it well as they put their hosts on the back foot from the start.

Bohemians’ Dan Casey clashes with Kevin Toner of St. Patrick’s. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Ryan Brennan was first to work Shane Supple, the home keeper getting down to save the midfielder’s drive after Jamie Lennon and Thomas Byrne had worked the opening.

Brennan was then guilty of missing a guilt-edged chance a minute later.

Played clean through one-on-one by Conan Byrne, Brennan drew Supple only to see his shot trickle wide.

Conan Byrne forced another stop from Supple on 23 minutes with a stinging drive after St Pat’s again got in behind the sluggish home defence.

There was another let-off for Bohemians on the half hour mark. Conan Byrne again raided down the right to cross, forcing Rob Cornwall into a goal-saving block tackle on Thomas Byrne.

Remarkably, having scarcely been in the match, Bohemians then took the lead with a stunning goal on 39 minutes.

Winger Devaney cut in off the left flank and hit a thumping right foot drive from some 35 yards that arrowed into the top right corner of Barry Murphy’s net.

Inspired by that, Bohemians were better from the restart, Dylan Watts coming alive to force two last-ditched clearances from Lee Desmond and then Brennan.

Conan Byrne remained Saints’ main threat as they chased the game, bringing another save from Supple before crossing for Brennan to volley off target.

Supple then drew chants of ‘Super keeper’ from the Gypsies’ faithful with another save, this time with his feet from Thomas Byrne, to complete St Patrick’s night of frustration.

Bohemians: Supple; Pender, Cornwall (Ward, h-t), Casey, Kirk (Leahy, 59); Morris; Moore (Kavanagh, 64), Brennan, Watts, Devaney; Stokes.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Murphy; Madden, Desmond, Toner, Bermingham; R. Brennan, Lennon, K. Brennan (Turner, 85); C. Byrne, T. Byrne (Keegan, 73), Clarke (Doona, 68).

Referee: Rob Hennesy (Clare).

Attendance: 2,255

Limerick FC 2 Bray Wanderers 1

Limerick have only five remaining games at the Markets Field and by the time they return on July 27th they will hope to have added to Friday night’s well deserved win over bottom club Wanderers.

This was considered to be a six-pointer involving the two bottom sides who provided most of the action in the first half.

Limerick had an early scare when Gary McCabe went close with a powerful shot but they then took over and dominated the half.

Conor Ellis marked his return to action after 11 weeks out through injury when he linked with Barry Maguire, who set up Cian Coleman to blast the home side in front with his low effort after 11 minutes.

The lead lasted only six minutes when poor defence by Limerick allowed Ronan Coughlan to slip inside and he superbly chipped the ball over the head of Brendan Clarke from the edge of the box.

Ellis was again involved when Limerick got back in front after 21 minutes. He broke down the left side and linked with Maguire whose effort beat Moran.

Limerick almost had to settle for a draw but goalkeeper Clarke made a superb save after 89 minutes.

Limerick FC: Clarke, Kelly, Cantwell, Coleman,Wearen, Duggan, Ellis (Morrissey 66), Fitzgerald, B Dennehy, K O’Sullivan (Whitehead 55) Maguire (Tracy (77).

Bray Wanderers: Moran, Lynch, Heaney, Gorman, Harding, O’Conor, Walsh, D Kelly, J Kelly (Pender h-t), Coughlan, McCabe (Kenna 27).

Referee: R Matthews.