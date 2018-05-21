Derry City back to winning ways against Bray Wanderers

Derry City 2 Bray Wanderers 0

A brace of goals from Aaron McEneff saw Derry City get back to winning ways against Bray Wanderers at the Brandywell.

And while McEneff’s strikes were of top quality, they were the only bright spots in what proved to be a very scappy game with neither side impressing in front of goal.

The home side may have dominated the ball throughout the opening period but despite that possession, it took 37 minutes to finally break down the visiting defence, and the goal arrived from the penalty spot.

Jamie McDonagh worked his way into the danger area from the right flank only to be upended by Cory Galvin and a well placed referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Up stepped McEneff who lashed the ball high into the net from 12 yards, Bray keeper Evan Moran having no chance.

Before the goal McDonagh, Rory Patterson and McEneff all failed to hit the target when well placed but Bray also had their chances.

Indeed, in the 22nd minute a mix-up between Gavin Peers and keeper, Ger Doherty, let Daniel Kelly in but as he tried to find the net from an acute angle, the ball cannoned off the upright.

After the break Bray really should have been level but striker Kelly spurned two glorious chances within the space for four minutes.

In the 50th minute Kelly raced clear but failed to get his shot away when hassled by two Derry defenders.

And in the 54th minute, the striker did well to weave his way into the box but his shot was blocked and spilled by Doherty before the danger was cleared.

Bray created another glorious chance to equalise in the 77th minute but Galvin forced Doherty into a fine save to spare Derry’s blushes.

However, the home side ended the game as a contest, five minutes from the end when McEneff delicately curled the ball home having played a one-two with Rory Patterson.

Derry City: Doherty: McDonagh, Peers, Toal, Doyle; Ronan Hale (Delap, 70), McDermott (Farren, 88), R. Curtis; A. McEneff; R. Patterson.

Bray Wanderers: Moran; Hayes, Gibbons (Rogers, 90), Heaney, Lynch; O’Connor, McKenna; Kelly, McCabe, Galvin; Coughlan (Pender, 81).

Referee: T. Connolly (Dublin)