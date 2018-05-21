Garry Buckley brace sees Cork City past Limerick

Defending champions keep up the pressure on top flight leaders Dundalk
Gary Buckley scored twice in Cork City’s win over Limerick. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Gary Buckley scored twice in Cork City’s win over Limerick. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Limerick 0 Cork City 2

Two second half strikes by Garry Buckley ensured Cork City kept on the trail of Dundalk after an interesting contest at the Markets Field before an attendance of 978.

Neither side could manage a goal in a lively first half in which Limerick were under pressure and were fortunate when the visitors struck the crossbar after 12 minutes from a cross by Horgan.

Limerick, forced to play without five regulars, had to make a late change to their starting line-up when Barry Maguire was replaced by Will Fitzgerald who created the first chance for Duggan, who shot over.

Cork got on top and Keohane, McNamee and Cummins all went close.

Twice Limerick goalkeeper made saves from Beattie and Cummins but Cork won the territorial first-half battle.

They had to wait until the 51st minute for the first goal when Buckley’s shot beat Clarke.

Limerick created good chances, most notably from substitute Walsh-O’Loughlen, and Cork’s Horgan made a crucial block but the visiting goalkeeper Mark McNulty saw far less of the action than his opposite number.

Any hope that Limerick held of getting something from the game were killed off with Buckley’s thundering shot after 87 minutes.

Limerick: Clarke, Kelly, Cantwell, Whitehead, Coleman, Duggan, Clifford (K O’Sulllivan H-T), Kearns (Walsh-O’Loughlen 55), Billy Dennehy, M O’Sullivan, Fitzgerald

Cork City: McNulty, Horgan, McCarthy, McLoughlin, Griffin, Buckley, Keohane, Beattie (Sheppard 46), McNamee, Sadlier( Howard 88), Cummins (O’Hanlon 82

Referee: Sean Grant

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.