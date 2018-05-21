Garry Buckley brace sees Cork City past Limerick

Limerick 0 Cork City 2

Two second half strikes by Garry Buckley ensured Cork City kept on the trail of Dundalk after an interesting contest at the Markets Field before an attendance of 978.

Neither side could manage a goal in a lively first half in which Limerick were under pressure and were fortunate when the visitors struck the crossbar after 12 minutes from a cross by Horgan.

Limerick, forced to play without five regulars, had to make a late change to their starting line-up when Barry Maguire was replaced by Will Fitzgerald who created the first chance for Duggan, who shot over.

Cork got on top and Keohane, McNamee and Cummins all went close.

Twice Limerick goalkeeper made saves from Beattie and Cummins but Cork won the territorial first-half battle.

They had to wait until the 51st minute for the first goal when Buckley’s shot beat Clarke.

Limerick created good chances, most notably from substitute Walsh-O’Loughlen, and Cork’s Horgan made a crucial block but the visiting goalkeeper Mark McNulty saw far less of the action than his opposite number.

Any hope that Limerick held of getting something from the game were killed off with Buckley’s thundering shot after 87 minutes.

Limerick: Clarke, Kelly, Cantwell, Whitehead, Coleman, Duggan, Clifford (K O’Sulllivan H-T), Kearns (Walsh-O’Loughlen 55), Billy Dennehy, M O’Sullivan, Fitzgerald

Cork City: McNulty, Horgan, McCarthy, McLoughlin, Griffin, Buckley, Keohane, Beattie (Sheppard 46), McNamee, Sadlier( Howard 88), Cummins (O’Hanlon 82

Referee: Sean Grant