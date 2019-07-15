Lucrative jersey deals helping to distance big clubs from the rest
Big brands aiming to bypass retailers to sell more products directly to football fans
Manchester United jerseys in the dressing room ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City last season. Photo: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
Jersey sales.
It’s a term we hear a lot of when a club signs a new player – another revenue stream in the multi-billion euro juggernaut of professional football. Jerseys can give teams an edge in the technology that now goes into them, they act as billboards for major sponsorship deals and, years later, they provide physical pieces of memorabilia from the biggest moments in sport.