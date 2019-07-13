UCD frustrate Derry City at the Brandywell

Derry City 0 UCD 0

Derry City may have leapfrogged St Pat’s into fourth spot on goal difference, but it was clear that the home side were far from happy having shared the spoils with UCD.

The students, trounced in a midweek friendly against Portsmouth, will have gained confidence from this performance having secured what could prove a precious league point.

The home side may have owned the ball for lengthy spells during the game but they failed dismally to convert that advantage into goals.

Indeed, UCD keeper, Conor Kearns, the clear-cut man of the match, was regularly involved in the action having kept his side in the game during the opening period.

Kearns denied David Parkhouse effort in a one-on-one situation before Jamie McDonagh lashed a volley wide of the target when he really should have scored.

In fact, Kearns pulled off another spectacular save when a Parkhouse delivery from the right deflected off the body of UCD’s Jack Keaney, the alert goalkeeper getting down low to make a vital stop.

Parkhouse headed a McDonagh cross over the UCD crossbar when he should have scored in the 40th minute.

Dangerous on the break, UCD’s only chance fell to Keaney, whose free-kick from 20 yards sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

Continuing to dominate the possession, it took Derry 22 minutes in the second half to direct a shot on target, Ally Gilchrist stroking a loose ball straight at the goalkeeper, following a corner.

Ciaran Coll lashed a shot from distance wide of the target minutes later as the frustrated home side struggled to break the UCD defence down.

Kearns then pushed the ball onto his crossbar as McDonagh threatened again in the 70th minute.

Another Parkhouse header found the welcoming hands of Kearns in the 85th minute.

Even during five minutes of added time Derry continued to squander glorious opportunities as UCD remained focus and departed with a point.

Derry City: Cherrie; Cole, Gilchrist, Toal, Coll; Sloggett, Harkin (Stokes, 71) ; McDonagh, Bruna, McCauley (Delap, 60); Parkhouse.

UCD: Kearns; O’Farrell, Tobin, McEvoy, Farrell; Keaney, Doyle; Mahdy (Mullen, 90), McClelland, Dignam; Kinsella-Bishop (Keane, 63),

Referee: J. McLoughlin.