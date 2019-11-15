Skov and Eriksen double up as Denmark get some target practice in

Denmark 6 Gibraltar 0

A brace each by Robert Skov and Christian Eriksen helped Denmark warm up for their visit to Dublin with a cakewalk over Gibraltar in Copenhagen.

More importantly for Danish manager Age Hareide ahead of the concluding European Championship qualifier was the lack of injuries or suspensions.

Once Skov scooped the ball up into the net for the opener on 12 minutes, the hosts were on their way but the five other goals only arrived after the break.

They would be more clinical early in the second half, aided by a needless rush from his goal by Kyle Goldwin.

When he completely misjudged a 47th-minute long punt upfield, Christian Gytkjær beat him in a footrace on the edge of the box to slide the ball into an empty net.

A swift third was to follow four minutes later. Goldwin could only parry Eriksen’s low centre into the path of the onrushing Martin Braithwaite to bury the loose ball.

Torn, tired and ragged, Gibraltar caved again to concede a fourth on 65 minutes. Skov was offered all the time and space to nestle his shot into the bottom corner after Daniel Wass set him up with a cross from the right.

As the festive season approaches, Gibraltar were only too willing to deliver more gift-wrapped presents in the latter stages – both to Eriksen.

He didn’t have to do much for the first five minutes from time, drifting to the edge of the box and stroking his low shot home.

The final calamity gifted Denmark’s hitman his side’s sixth deep into stoppage-time – requiring a tap-in from four yards.

This exercise was as much about Hareide giving some of his mainstays vital game-time.

Midfield linchpin Thomas Delaney hasn’t featured for Borussia Dortmund in three weeks and captain Simon Kjaer has played just three games since joining Italian outfit Atalanta on loan.

Full back Jens Stryger-Larsen has also been mostly on bench for his Serie A club Udinese.

DENMARK: K Schmeichel; D Wass, S Kjaer, M Jørgensen, J Stryger-Larsen (A Christensen, 78 mins); L Schone (P Højbjerg, 54 mins), T Delaney; R Skov, C Eriksen, M Braithwaite (K Dolberg, 54 mins); C Gytkjær.

GIBRALTAR: K Goldwin; L Casciaro, J Sergeant, J Chipoilina, R Chipoilina, J Olivero; L Walker, M Badr (E Barnett, 65 mins), A Mouelhi (A Hernandez, 65 mins), E Britto; T De Barr (R Styche, 72 mins).

Referee: I Vad (Hun)

Attendance: 24,033.