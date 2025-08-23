Arsenal complete signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace

Arsenal have completed the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £67.5m. The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, with the option of a fifth year, after the Gunners beat Tottenham to his signature.

Spurs had been the front-runners to sign the England international after stepping up their interest last weekend but had their deal hijacked by Arsenal on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta’s side moved in after Kai Havertz sustained a knee injury during their win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, who confirmed the signing before Saturday’s home match against Leeds, have paid £60m up front, with a further £7.5m in bonuses to bring the player to the Emirates Stadium. Eze’s previous club QPR, who he left for £19.5m in 2019, are due 15 per cent of the profits that Palace make on the deal.

Eze’s arrival at Arsenal bridges a gap of 14 years to when he was released by their academy at the age of 13. During his six years at Palace, he made 169 appearances and scored 40 goals, including the winner against Manchester City in May’s FA Cup final to deliver the club’s first major honour.

The Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, had praised Eze’s conduct through this summer’s transfer speculation. The attacking midfielder started both the Community Shield win against Liverpool and the opening draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. He was expected to play in the Europa Conference League qualifier against Fredrikstad on Thursday but was ultimately withdrawn from the squad after a deal with Arsenal was agreed. - Guardian