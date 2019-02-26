Kepa Arrizabalaga: ‘I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation’

Club announce he will be fined one week’s wages after refusing to be substituted

Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refusing to be substituted. Photograph: EPA

Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refusing to be substituted. Photograph: EPA

 

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been fined one week’s wages and admitted he made a “big mistake” after refusing to be substituted during Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Kepa, who twice required treatment in extra-time at Wembley, waved away a substitution before Manchester City won the shootout and lifted the trophy.

Kepa and Blues manager Maurizio Sarri insisted it was a misunderstanding, but the club announced the 24-year-old would be fined one week’s wages, which would be donated to the Chelsea Foundation.

The Blues confirmed the news late on Monday night with a statement which included further reaction from Kepa and Sarri who both want to move on from the incident.

Kepa admitted he had handled the situation poorly and apologised after remaining on the field when Sarri was attempting to send on Willy Caballero as a replacement.

“I have thought a lot more about yesterday’s events,” said Kepa, who broke the transfer record for a goalkeeper when he joined the Blues in August.

“Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation.

“I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans.

“I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate.”

Sarri said: “Kepa and I have spoken about the incident. It was a good conversation.

“There was a misunderstanding yesterday but he realises he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologised to me, his team-mates and the club.

“It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed.

“The team performance as a whole was extremely positive and it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive cup final. Everyone’s focus is now on the next game and we must all now put this behind us.”

Chelsea return to action in the Premier League on Wednesday night, when they host Tottenham.

Sarri will face the media at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.