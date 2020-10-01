Harry Kane bags hat-trick as Spurs hit seven against Maccabi Haifa

Rangers book their spot in Europa League group stages with win over Galatasaray

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane completes his hat-trick to score his side’s sixth goal in the Europa League match against Maccabi Haifa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photograph: Clive Rose/AFP via Getty Images

Harry Kane’s hat-trick fired Tottenham into the Europa League group stages with a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa in north London.

Giovani Lo Celso bagged two goals in three minutes as Jose Mourinho’s Spurs overwhelmed their Israeli visitors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lucas Moura was on target too, before Dele Alli converted a penalty in added time.

Tjaronn Chery and Nikita Rukavytsya hit back for Maccabi, but the travelling team were overwhelmed by Mourinho’s men.

The win puts Spurs into the hat for Friday’s group stage draw, which takes place at Uefa’s Nyon headquarters in Switzerland.

Full back James Tavernier fired his seventh goal in as many games as Rangers overcame Galatasaray 2-1 at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s men reached the last 16 of Europe’s second-tier tournament last term, and were in no mood not to reach the competition-proper this time around.

Scott Arfield found the net just three minutes after the opener as Rangers took control just ahead of the hour, with Tavernier again influential in neat build-up also involving Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi.

Marcao’s late header put the jitters into the hosts, but Gerrard’s men held on.

