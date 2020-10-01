Champions League draw: Manchester United handed tough draw on return
PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir make up tough looking Group H
Kingsley Coman lifts the Champions League trophy and celebrates with team-mates after the victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon back in August. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images
Manchester United have been handed a devilishly difficult draw on their return to the Champions League after Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side were named alongside last season’s beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain, Germany’s RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir from Turkey in Group H.
United’s draw was in contrast with neighbours Manchester City, who will fancy their chances of topping Group C after being drawn with FC Porto, Olympiacos and Olympique Marseille.
Premier League Champions Liverpool will face Dutch giants Ajax , Atalanta of Serie A and Denmark’s FC Midtyjylland
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side will also fancy their chances of qualification, having been drawn alongside Sevilla of La Liga, FC Krasnodar of Russia and French side Rennes.
The fixtures for each of the six match days will be announced on Friday evening by Uefa, with the group stage matches getting underway on October 20th and 21st.
Full story to follow
Group A
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
Lokomotiv Moscow
Group B
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Borussia Mönchedgladbach
Group C
FC Porto
Manchester City
Olympiacos
Olympique Marseille
Group D
Liverpool
Ajax
Atalanta
FC Midtyjylland
Group E
Sevilla
Chelsea
FC Krasnodar
Rennes
Group F
Zenit St Petersburg
Borussia Dortmund
Lazio
Club Brugge
Group G
Juventus
Barcelona
Dynamo Kiev
Ferencvaros
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
RB Leipzig
Istanbul Basaksehir
Uefa will announce fixtures on Friday evening
Group Stages
Match day 1: October 20th/21st
Match day 2: October 27th/28th
Match day 3: November 3rd/4th
Match day 4: November 24th/25th
Match day 5: December 1st/2nd
Match day 6: December 8th/9th
Round of 16
First leg: February 16th/17th/23rd/24th
Second leg: March 9th/10th/16th/17th
Quarter-finals
First leg: April 6th/7th
Second leg: April 13th/14th
Semi-finals
First leg: April 27th/28th
Second leg: May 4th/5th
Final
May 29th