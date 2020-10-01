Champions League draw: Manchester United handed tough draw on return

PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir make up tough looking Group H

Kingsley Coman lifts the Champions League trophy and celebrates with team-mates after the victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon back in August. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Manchester United have been handed a devilishly difficult draw on their return to the Champions League after Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side were named alongside last season’s beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain, Germany’s RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir from Turkey in Group H.

United’s draw was in contrast with neighbours Manchester City, who will fancy their chances of topping Group C after being drawn with FC Porto, Olympiacos and Olympique Marseille.

Premier League Champions Liverpool will face Dutch giants Ajax , Atalanta of Serie A and Denmark’s FC Midtyjylland

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side will also fancy their chances of qualification, having been drawn alongside Sevilla of La Liga, FC Krasnodar of Russia and French side Rennes.

The fixtures for each of the six match days will be announced on Friday evening by Uefa, with the group stage matches getting underway on October 20th and 21st.

Group A
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Borussia Mönchedgladbach

Group C
FC Porto
Manchester City
Olympiacos
Olympique Marseille

Group D
Liverpool
Ajax
Atalanta
FC Midtyjylland

Group E
Sevilla
Chelsea
FC Krasnodar
Rennes

Group F
Zenit St Petersburg
Borussia Dortmund
Lazio
Club Brugge

Group G
Juventus
Barcelona
Dynamo Kiev
Ferencvaros

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
RB Leipzig
Istanbul Basaksehir

Uefa will announce fixtures on Friday evening

Group Stages
Match day 1: October 20th/21st
Match day 2: October 27th/28th
Match day 3: November 3rd/4th
Match day 4: November 24th/25th
Match day 5: December 1st/2nd
Match day 6: December 8th/9th

Round of 16
First leg: February 16th/17th/23rd/24th
Second leg: March 9th/10th/16th/17th

Quarter-finals
First leg: April 6th/7th
Second leg: April 13th/14th

Semi-finals
First leg: April 27th/28th
Second leg: May 4th/5th

Final
May 29th

