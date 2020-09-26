Championship round-up: Reading stay top as Blackburn thrash Derby

Joao Pedro on target for Watford as they win first meeting with Luton Town in 14 years

Wayne Rooney watches on as Bradley Johnson scores Blackburn Rovers’ second in their 4-0 thrashing of Derby. Photograph: Barrington Coombs/PA

Wayne Rooney watches on as Bradley Johnson scores Blackburn Rovers’ second in their 4-0 thrashing of Derby. Photograph: Barrington Coombs/PA

 

Second-half goals from Michael Morrison and Lucas Joao ensured Reading maintained their place at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-1 win at Cardiff.

Morrison nodded in Omar Richards’ free-kick two minutes after half-time before Joao fired in a second to preserve the Royals’ 100 per cent start to the campaign, moving them two points clear at the summit.

The visitors held on despite Lee Tomlin giving them a fright by tapping in with nine minutes remaining.

Joao Pedro netted the winner as Watford remained unbeaten following a 1-0 victory over rivals Luton at Vicarage Road in their first derby meeting for 14 years.

The forward celebrated his 19th birthday with his maiden goal in the 35th minute for the Hornets, who started reported Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr and brought on veteran striker Troy Deeney, to claim a third consecutive clean sheet and end Town’s 100 per cent record.

Wycombe’s difficult start to life in the second tier continued with a 2-0 home defeat to Swansea.

Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe netted in the opening 23 minutes to maintain the Swans’ unbeaten record and leave the Chairboys pointless.

Free-scoring Blackburn found the net three times in four first-half minutes to condemn Derby to a third consecutive league defeat.

Tyrhys Dolan tapped in the opener in the 11th minute, his second goal in as many games, before Bradley Johnson returned to haunt his former employers with a quickfire double from outside the box.

Adam Armstrong’s sixth goal of the season 13 minutes from time sealed a rampant 4-0 victory.

Ivan Toney’s first Brentford goal, a 21st-minute penalty after he was brought down in the area, salvaged a 1-1 draw against Millwall after Jed Wallace’s early goal at the Den.

Chuba Akpom marked his Middlesbrough debut with the opener in a 1-1 draw at QPR.

Boro, without isolating manager Neil Warnock following a positive coronavirus test, went ahead through Akpom in the 19th minute only for Bright Osayi-Samuel to level shortly after.

Birmingham drew 1-1 with Rotherham after two late penalties at St Andrew’s.

Kieran Sadlier was successful from the spot for the Millers three minutes from time, but Jeremie Bela also converted from 12 yards at the death to keep Blues unbeaten.

Stoke took advantage of Tom Barkhuizen’s 22nd-minute red card as Lee Gregory’s tap-in — his third goal in his last three league games — sealed a 1-0 win at Preston.

Barnsley collected their first point of the campaign with a goalless draw against Coventry at Oakwell.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.