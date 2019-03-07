Glenn Whelan and Padraig Amond included in 38-man Ireland squad

There are first senior call-ups for Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, Newport County striker Padraig Amond and Luton Town forward James Collins, in Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Gibraltar (March 23rd) and home to Georgia (March 26th).

Set to begin his second term as Ireland manager, McCarthy is hoping to lead his team out of Group D, which contains Denmark, Georgia, Gibraltar, and Switzerland.

Included in his provisional squad are Keiren Westwood, Stephen Ward, Aiden McGeady, James McCarthy, Glenn Whelan, and David McGoldrick, who each earn recalls following a period away from the international set-up. Last year’s friendly match against Northern Ireland was seen as Whelan’s unofficial testimonial as his days in the green of Ireland looked to be over.

Both Travers and Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher will also be part of Stephen Kenny’s Under-21 squad for their qualifier against Luxembourg on Sunday, March 24th in Tallaght Stadium. McCarthy will then have the option to draft them into the senior squad ahead of the Georgia game.

Injury has ruled out Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark, Preston North End’s Callum Robinson, Burnley’s Jonathan Walters, and Southampton’s Michael Obafemi. The squad will be finalised on Sunday, March 17th.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Kieran O’Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Jimmy Dunne (Sunderland*), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), James McCarthy (Everton), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Coventry City*), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Scott Hogan (Sheffield United*), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Padraig Amond (Newport County)

*Indicates player is on loan

Euro 2020 Qualifiers

March 23rd: Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland

March 26th: Republic of Ireland v Georgia

June 7th: Denmark v Republic of Ireland

June 10th: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

September 5th: Republic of Ireland v Switzerland

October 12th: Georgia v Republic of Ireland

October 15th: Switzerland v Republic of Ireland

November 18th: Republic of Ireland v Denmark