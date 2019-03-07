Luke Shaw: ‘We all love Ole and we love the job he’s done’

Luke Shaw believes it is certain that Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be made permanent Manchester United manager after Paris Saint-Germain were dramatically knocked out of the Champions League.

Marcus Rashford’s added-time penalty at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night took United through to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule, the last-16 tie ending 3-3 on aggregate.

Of the prospects of the interim manager being given the job long-term, Shaw said: “I don’t think I need to say much after all these results, it looks certain. We all love Ole and we love the job he’s done so far. We’re enjoying everything that’s going on at the moment and the results have shown that. We’ve had a couple of blips but that’s nine away matches [WON IN A ROW]now, they’re not easy games, but it shows what Ole and his staff have done. Long may that continue.”

Ashley Young also agreed Solskjær seems favourite to be made outright the No 1. “It’s not down to the players to decide,” said the captain. “If you look from the outside you’d say: ‘Why not?’ He’s been fantastic since he’s come in, a breath of fresh air. The way he’s gone about the job has been unbelievable. The achievements we’ve made in a short space of time have been fantastic. Luckily for us as players we don’t have to decide, it’s down to the owners and the directors.”

Two first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku were answered by Juan Bernat before Rashford’s penalty, which came after a four-minute delay due the spot-kick being awarded via VAR.

Young was left “speechless” by the finish. “I think a lot of people wrote us off coming here 2-0 down [from opening leg] – asking, can Man United win? People weren’t sure,” he said. “But everyone in that dressing room, every player and every member of staff, had that believe that we could win the game and score goals.

“We had a game plan, every man knew what we were doing. At times we had to give up possession but I think we frustrated them, we kept the ball when we needed to and passed the ball forward, when you do that you score goals and you win the game. It’s an unbelievable achievement.”

Shaw added that United’s future is bright. “We’ve got so much more to look forward too,” he said.