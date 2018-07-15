West Ham sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio for club-record fee

€38 million Brazilian forward becomes Manuel Pellegrini’s seventh summer rectuit

Will Unwin

Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson has joined West Ham from Lazio. Photograph: Paulo Bruno/Getty

Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson has joined West Ham from Lazio. Photograph: Paulo Bruno/Getty

 

West Ham have signed midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio for a club-record fee.

The Premier League side will pay an initial fee of £33.5 million (€38m) for the Brazilian, which could potentially rise to £42m (€47.5m), after the 25-year-old midfielder signed a deal until 2022 at the London stadium.

Anderson, once capped by Brazil, scored eight goals for Lazio in 32 games last season, helping them to fifth place in Serie A. He spent five years in Italy, having moved to Rome from Santos in 2013.

“I feel really happy and fulfilled to join West Ham United,” Anderson told West Ham’s official website. “West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and [PAOLO]Di Canio.

“They were great players and idols here, and I’m aiming big, who knows, maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too. I’m really happy to be here. It’s a dream come true.

“I want to thank the owner, David Sullivan, because he made a big effort to bring me here. I know how difficult it was, so I have to thank him a lot, and I hope I can repay his faith in me on the pitch with goals and winning games.”

It has already been a busy summer for new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini, who has now signed seven players for the club, as he looks to improve on last season’s 13th placed finish. Anderson joins Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Fabián Balbuena.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.