Gaza hostage release and ceasefire proposal unlikely to halt Israeli escalation of war

Israel’s security cabinet will convene on Tuesday to consider a response to the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal drawn up by mediators.

The fact that the meeting is taking place more than a week after Hamas accepted the outline of an agreement indicates that the chances for ending the war are slim. The cabinet meeting will take place as Israel pushes ahead with plans to conquer Gaza City, home to about half of the beleaguered Strip’s population of more than two million.

According to Palestinian negotiators, Egyptian and Qatari mediators believe there is little chance of stopping the escalation, as Israel considers that only military pressure will defeat Hamas.

The ceasefire proposal calls for Hamas to free about half the 50 hostages held in Gaza (of whom 20 are believed to be alive) in two rounds during an initial 60-day truce. Negotiations would take place on a permanent ceasefire during this truce.

But Israel, which initially accepted a staged release of hostages, now insists it will only accept a deal if “all the hostages are released in one go”.

The change in Israel’s stance has raised speculation that prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu is not interested in a ceasefire deal, which he realises will be opposed by the two far-right parties in his fragile coalition, likely forcing new elections.

He also has a green light from US president Donald Trump, who says he will support actions taken by Israel to “defeat” Hamas and end the war.

The planned operation to capture Gaza City is opposed by the majority of the Israeli public, who support a ceasefire deal to bring the hostages home after almost 700 days in Hamas captivity.

The military has also raised objections over the plan to capture Gaza City, which will involve the drafting of tens of thousands of reservists, most of whom have already spent hundreds of days in uniform since the war began on October 7th, 2023.

On Monday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff Lieut Gen Eyal Zamir said the Israeli military had brought about the conditions for a deal and it is now in “Netanyahu’s hands”.

Zamir argued against a full-scale occupation of Gaza City, citing fears of endangering the lives of hostages. The IDF wants the government to support a partial deal that would bring back some of the hostages.

Hamas is reportedly feeling the pressure and fears Israel plans to raze much of Gaza City, as it did in Rafah and areas of northern Gaza. Hamas sources told the Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat that the militant group is faced with two choices: either accept the Israeli conditions for ending the war or fight “until their last breath”.